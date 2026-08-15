5 bathroom features that will add value to your home, according to experts

Wondering which bathroom features that add value to your home are worth considering? While a bathroom upgrade can be a smart investment, not every feature will add pounds to your property.

From keeping a bath to investing in quality finishes, there are some things you can do to add value to your home - and you don't necessarily need to spend thousands to make a difference.

Some improvements can directly add to your property's value, while others are more likely to help you secure a stronger offer when it comes to selling. Katie Cromwell, founder and director of No. 86 Estate Agency in Swansea, says that, in her experience, a full bathroom renovation that takes a clearly dated or poorly finished bathroom to a neutral, high-quality finish can add between 3% and 5% to a property's value.

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The good news is you don't need a huge bathroom renovation to make an impact. These are the features experts say can genuinely add value to a home, as well as the ones which are worth skipping.

1. A bath

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

If you've got a small bathroom, it might be tempting to rip it out in place of a shower, but it can actually impact your property's value.

According to Samantha Lawson, senior bathroom designer at Drench, a bath remains a highly desirable feature for buyers. '45% of Brits consider the lack of a bath a dealbreaker when searching for a new home, while removing one could potentially impact a property’s value by £11,155,' she explains.

As well as being practical, a bath is a great way to turn a bathroom into a little sanctuary, with wellness and self-care at the heart. 'It reflects the growing demand for at-home wellness spaces and gives buyers a true sense of comfort and escapism.' adds Samantha.

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And if you are thinking about selling, it's worth thinking about who your potential buyers may be, believes Katie. 'If space allows, retaining a bath is the strongest option for saleability, as families with young children will almost always ask about it.'

2. Underfloor heating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

While adding underfloor heating to your bathroom isn't essential, it's one of the bathroom features that can make your property stand out during viewings.

'Underfloor heating is not always reflected directly in a formal valuation but it consistently appears in buyer negotiations,' says Katie. 'Properties with it command stronger offers and fewer downward negotiations than comparable properties without it, which in practice means a better final price,' explains Katie.

John Law, creative director of Interiors at Woodhouse & Law says adding value to your bathroom starts with comfort. 'Consider incorporating demisters on mirrors and underfloor heating to ensure the room is warm and cosy, even on the coldest nights,' he advises.

3. Good ventilation

It might not appear immediately obvious, but a poorly ventilated bathroom is the kind of issue that causes problems when it comes to selling your home.

'Buyers look for signs of damp in bathrooms and a poorly ventilated bathroom is an immediate red flag,' warns Katie. 'A quality extractor fan that works quietly and effectively is a relatively inexpensive addition but it prevents the mould and condensation issues that can genuinely devalue a property.'

4. Lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

It can be easy to overlook bathroom lighting, but experts agree that layered lighting is among the bathroom features that add value to your home.

'Bathrooms are increasingly viewed as spaces for relaxation rather than purely functional rooms,' says Samantha. 'Good lighting can transform the way a bathroom feels, making it appear larger, brighter and more luxurious.'

Samantha suggests combining bright task lighting around bathroom mirrors with softer, ambient lighting for evenings. 'Dimmable options, illuminated mirrors and warm-toned bulbs can help create a more inviting atmosphere without requiring a major renovation,' she says.

5. High-quality tiling and finishes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

When it comes to adding value, it's worth spending money on the details that buyers will notice.

Katie says the overall quality of finish is the clearest measurable factor when it comes to adding value, she says. 'A bathroom that photographs well and presents impeccably on a viewing triggers higher initial offers. Buyers who feel they do not need to touch the bathroom immediately are willing to pay more than those who factor in renovation costs.'

It's not just about choosing expensive materials, either. 'Large format tiles in a neutral or stone tone consistently photograph well and feel more premium than smaller, busier tiles.' She points out that the quality of grout and silicone is also something buyers notice, even if they cannot articulate why.

John agrees this isn't the place to cut costs. 'Don't be tempted to cut costs on the elements you use every day. Invest in the best-quality taps, valves, and shower fittings your budget allows,' he says.

Add to basket

Airflow Airflow Icon 30 Extractor Fan, 33 L/s, 100mm Duct £100.49 at Amazon UK A decent extractor fan can prevent mould and keep condensation at bay. This one from Amazon comes highly rated, and automatically closes when the fan isn't in use.

Dunelm Ripon Bathroom Wall Light £38 at Dunelm These wall lights are suitable for a bathroom and will add a touch of glamour around a mirror. Anthropologie Maeve Scalloped Cotton Shower Curtain £68 at Anthropologie Elevate a shower over a bath with a striking shower curtain, like this scalloped edge one from Anthropologie.

Adding value to your home doesn't have to mean packing your bathroom with expensive features. Whether your preparing to sell or simply want to improve your space, focus your budget on what's going to improve the look and functionality of the room, rather than spending for the sake of it.