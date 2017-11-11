Christmas living room decorating ideas to get you in the festive spirit

From country craft garlands to modern monochrome marvels, let these Christmas decorations transform your home

Give your home some festive flair this holiday with our gorgeous Christmas decorating ideas.

Don’t forget the holly and the ivy

Give your living space the traditional Christmas treatment and opt for a classic red and green colour scheme. A real tree is a must for a modern country home, festooned with deep crimson baubles and folk-inspired paper ornaments. Continue the theme onto the walls with a sage green matt paint and dress with a red berry wreath. Add a few mismatched cushions in winter florals, a cosy scarlet throw and framed prints to finish the décor.

Let it glow!

Use warm honey-coloured Christmas lights, ornamental candles and firelight to create a deeply rich and cosy scheme. Even a pared-back traditional room will come to life with a festive ambiance when dressed in toffee colours and yellow gold. Black and white baubles add contrast and crispness to the look. Stick to your monochrome and metallic palette when wrapping your presents for the ultimate finishing touch.

Go far out with foliage

Be bold with fresh foliage to make a big impact in a white modern living room. Stick with evergreens such as eucalyptus and ferns for fragrance and longevity, then go supersize for a playful twist on the traditional festive wreath. The simple colours evoke the snow-topped forests of Scandinavia, working well with the soft grey sofa and faux fur throw. A few festive ornaments finish the look while retaining a laid-back feel.

Rock around the Christmas tree

Christmas decorating doesn’t need to feature angels and mistletoe; with a little imagination you can add seasonal cheer to an industrial space and keep your cool credentials. Top your tree with a Sputnik-style ornament and use neon lighting to get an edgy vibe that ties in with the rock and roll references. Oversized paper decorations in red, white and blue are a fun addition to the scheme and a minimal glass serving dish is filled with chocolate coins as a centrepiece to the coffee table.

Make it a Christmas to remember

Get creative and craft rag garlands and card strings to decorate a cosy fireplace. Mix the colours of a countryside Christmas in pine green and holly red along with ditsy florals and traditional tartan in stockings and throws. Carve rosy apples into tea light holders for another shot of red and dress the mantel with cheery cyclamen and eucalyptus.

Transform an old favourite

Create a festive focal point by taking over a bookcase with a display of Christmas curiosities. In this modern white living room, alphabet mugs spell out a message to Santa while stags, cats and bird sculptures peep out from behind ornamental trees and deep green glassware. Magical touches such as the crown and a white owl bring a hint of Narnia to the scheme that will delight children. Finally add shape and texture with a cluster of honeycomb paper spheres in a variety of sizes.

Copper and rose gold

Tap into the colour trend of the year with rose gold accessories and tree decorations. Create a beautiful focal point at the over mantel mirror with an abundance of long tapered candles in different metallic finishes. A few generous copper baubles will tie the tree in to the whole room’s décor and create a harmonious festive feeling without dominating the room.

Make up a mantelpiece

If you’re lucky enough to have an open fire in your home, make the most of it at Christmas by stocking up on logs and dressing the mantelpiece with festive ornaments and evergreens. A coal scuttle and log basket are practical fireside essentials but also lend a room a cosy country feel.

Keep it simple

Keep decorations simple for a scheme that evokes the style of Christmas past. A floral arrangement in seasonal hues brings good cheer to this traditional living room. All it takes to complete the look is a classic pine garland, a bowl of festive fruits, and some twinkling tea lights. If you’re expecting guests, polish up your best tableware and present it on an elegant tray along with a bowlful of sweet treats.

