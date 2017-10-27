At this time of year, there’s plenty of opportunity to instil a little excitement with your interiors scheme by introducing contemporary festive decorations that fun and frivolity

There are plenty of ways to add a modern touch to your Christmas decorating scheme. The easiest way is to add lashings of glitz and glam to proceedings – with quirky and unusual touches to catch the eye and become a talking point amongst friends, family and guests.

In this modern Christmas decorating round up, we’ve suggested our favourite schemes, tricks and ideas for making the festive period as sleek, chic and stylish and possible.

Get the party started

The hostess trolley has made a come back for true Abigails’ Party style. It’s an easy way to serve drinks or the Christmas day soup course in one shot. This luxe gold design is both practical and super stylish with a handy marble tray. Stock with novelty cocktail shakers and authentic martini glasses for glamourous cocktail party style.

Make a fireplace the focal point

Make a beautiful fireplace the focal point of your room. Decorative angel wings in grey gilt metal have a lovely distressed feel and add a quirky look to the mantelpiece, where they flank a large white mirror. For an eclectic mix of decorations place colourful feathers in front of an overmantel mirror for added effect and mini white Christmas trees by the fire basket.

Give a nod to Nordic style

Step through the wardrobe and bring a bit of Narnia into your Christmas decorations. This traditional hallway has been festooned with aromatic foliage, winterberries and Nordic-style baubles. Stick to an all-white scheme to create a magical snowscape and continue the theme with enchanting accessories. Here, a stone lion is crowned with silver, while a glowing bell jar filled with fairy lights illuminates a curious key and icy pine cones.

Supersize your accessories

For a striking take on a Christmas classic, take a simple festive wreath and go supersized. A plain white backdrop will show the foliage off to its full potential. If you have period features such as wall panelling, scale your wreath to match. Keep the rest of the scheme pared-back, layering up different neutral tones and textures, from luxe faux furs to velvet.

Get creative with your Christmas countdown

Transform a magical spot in your hallway to help you count down to Christmas. Here, three ornate panels form a fairytale backdrop to an ingenious advent calendar made by pegging paper bags onto rustic green twine. Work with a grey scheme by adding snowy white touches. Fresh ivy gives the scheme a secret garden feel, made more playful by the oversized bow and arrow used to suspend the calendar.

Serve up a treat

Get ready to toast the season with a bar staged on an elegant vintage-looking trolley. Look for bar and glassware that reflects the style of your room or your Christmas decorations. Glasses and decanters with touches of soft silver or gold metallics, or in dusky pink and pearly tones, are an update on traditional designs, while pretty baubles, tealights and quirky bottle openers and stoppers complete the look.

Use Christmas decorations, gifts and pieces you already have to pull together decorative displays. Press your cake stand into service to hold party favours or chocolates, trimmed with decorations and tealights. This one, with ribbon and baubles in peacock shades, makes a wonderful centrepiece that guests will love. Place on a reflective surface to double up on the sparkle.

