I'm an interior stylist, and these are 6 things that will make a guest room feel festive and cosy this Christmas

Make guests feel at home with thoughtful touches and festive décor to get them in the holiday spirit when getting your guest bedroom ideas ready this weekend.

Whether it’s swapping in some new Christmassy patterned bedding, hanging some personalised stockings, or adding a seasonal fragrance and their own mini fir tree, Christmas decorations are one of those things you should always include in a guest room at this time of year. You can instantly transform your guest bedroom into something that makes visitors feel special and gives them a space they’ll be happy to retreat to.

It doesn’t have to be costly either – small touches such as a bowl of pine cones or baubles, little Christmas ornaments dotted about, or even a garland or fairy lights strung around a window or door frame can make a big difference – and help to bring that magic alive for guests to enjoy in private.

1. Go for a glow up

Ambient bedroom lighting is key for a guest room that’s inviting, so include lamps with a warm light, rather than anything too harsh. And, because it’s Christmas, why not add fairy lights, maybe on a wreath on the back of a door, strung across a headboard or around window frames?

2. Add festive decor

It’s the small touches that can really make guests feel welcome: a bowl of lustrous baubles, a snow globe, small reindeer ornaments or seasonal foliage in a vase. A stocking with their initials on, stuffed with little presents, is a nice gesture, too – you could even wrap up some overnight toiletries or a festive sleep mask.

3. Introduce a mini tree

Space may be limited, but your creativity doesn’t have to be, so add a mini potted Christmas tree to your guest room to make visitors feel really special. Leave it bare, decorate it with micro lights or a couple of personalised baubles – whatever you choose, it’s a great way to add texture, colour, fragrance and ambience.

4. Swap in holiday bedding

Christmas Magic velvet slogan cushion, £8; brushed printed Christmas Fun duvet set, £18 for a double; cable knit cream duvet set, £25 for a double, all B&M (Image credit: B&M)

Make going to bed fun with a festive-print duvet set that’s sure to bring a smile to their faces. From more traditional red gingham or tartan to novelty patterns, give your guests’ bed the finishing touch with some Christmas cushions and a coordinating blanket or two. Habitat also have a great range of festive bedding that impressed our Sleep Editor.

5. Focus on fragrance

Nothing says Christmas like the aroma of cinnamon, sweet citrus, frankincense or even woody pine, so fragrance your guest room with a room spray or candle that instantly creates the Christmas spirit. It will also make a nice gift for guests to take away with them.

Alternatively, for a more sophisticated and calming scent, look to fir tree, eucalyptus and sandalwood to make a guest room smell amazing this Christmas.

6. Include cosy touches

For a similar grey check hot water bottle, try Luxury Check fleece hot water bottle, £29.99, Wallis (Image credit: Future PLC / John Day)

When the temperature dips, ensure you have snuggly blankets at hand to keep guests warm. A hot water bottle is a great idea, too, and they look sweet stacked on a bench or chair or hung from a mini wall ladder.

So get the stockings out, the festive room spray and get your guest room Christmas ready.