Argos and Habitat have slashed the price of their christmas decorations – 9 stunning pieces I'm buying now to decorate my home this weekend

Have you got your Christmas decorations sorted yet? Don’t worry if you haven’t, as Argos and Habitat are currently offering some great deals on its Christmas decorations. I've spotted 30% off select Christmas decorations and 25% off Christmas homeware, so you can snap up any last-minute buys to ensure a stylish and affordable festive season.

It’s true, Christmas starts earlier and earlier every year, with Christmas trends beginning to emerge as early as September, which can mean the best decorations can sell out fast. If you’re starting to shop now and are finding slim pickings in terms of choice, Argos has a huge range to shop from that will arrive in time for decorating this weekend.

So, I’ve trawled Argos’ festive sale to find the best buys, so you don’t have to. These are my top nine picks to add to your Christmas decorating ideas .

My top pick is this gorgeous Habitat gold star christmas wreath, which was already affordable at £15, but it is now 30% off with the code 'XMAS30'. It looks like a glorious explosion of shooting stars and taps into the 'celestial' Christmas trend.

I can imagine it looking beautiful hung on a front door as an alternative to a traditional wreath idea or over a fireplace. Here are a few of my other star buys for decorating your home this weekend and getting ready for Christmas hosting.

These sophisticated home buys will make Christmas hosting and decorating even easier this year. Remember to use the code ‘MERRY25’ to access your discount.

