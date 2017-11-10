Are you switched on to the power of outdoor Christmas lights? Christmas decorating is no longer confined to indoors as these best outdoor lights prove.

Outdoor Christmas lights are key for adding a touch of extra sparkle to exteriors for festive proceedings. From twinkling LED lights around the trees to larger teardrop bulbs illuminating the porch, the right lighting plays such an integral role in setting the scene for Christmas cheer.

With a growing wealth of designs to choose from, firstly consider how you wish to use lighting to enhance the exterior of your home over the festive period? If you’re looking to outshine the neighbours opt for this year’s hero laser light or a statuesque illuminated reindeer.

If you want your illuminations to be a little less ‘showy’ opt for the more subtle option of warm white fairy lights, draped around tree branches or dressing the front gate they can still create a visual delight without overpowering.

Best twinkling fairy lights

Cast a gentle glow over the exterior of your house with stunning twinkle lights. The tone of these warm white lights creates an almost amber glow – similar to that of candlelight.

This string of 750 warm white LED twinkle lights lights can transform your outdoor space into a magical winter wonderland. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Multi-function settings. Display round a porch, in a garden tree or over a garden arbour.

Dimensions: Garland L24 metres

Buy now: Outdoor Twinkle Lights, £55, Cox & Cox

Best projector lights

Halloween saw the rise of the projector, allowing homeowners to project weird and wonderful spooky illusions onto the exterior of their homes. For Christmas there is the laser light, which as evident above is an effective way to ensure your home stands out this year!

With this outdoor laser light there’s no need to spend loads of money on lights and clamber onto the roof like National Lampoons’ Clark Griswold, you simply project a choice of six patterns onto the front of your house. Choose from the tree, snowman, bell, Santa, snowflake or firefly patterns.

Dimensions: H11.5 W10 x D9.5cm

Buy now: Christmas Workshop Deluxe Christmas Outdoor Laser Light, currently £64.99 (was £99.99), Robert Dyas

Best outdoor reindeer light

Reindeer lights scarcely come more fabulous than this statuesque beauty at B&Q. If you like to make a statement then this reindeer light is the one for you, there’s no getting away from the impact this majestic deer would have outside your home.

Dimensions: H100cm

Buy now: Mains Powered LED 3D Freestanding Reindeer silhouette, £45, B&Q

Best outdoor fairy lights for trees

Sometimes less is more and when it comes to lights oftens keeping it simple can be the best option for some. Fairy lights are always a winner for instantly creating a sense of ambience, outdoors is no exception. Fairy lights dressed around topiary trees, as demonstrated above, either side of the front door is more than enough of a statement to welcome guests during the festive season. The bonus of simple fairy lights is that they are not just for Christmas, you could keep them up throughout the year. This set comprises 50 warm white LED lights on an easy camouflage green cable that measures 4.9m.

Buy now: Lights4fun Set of 50 Warm White LED Outdoor Battery Operated Fairy Lights, £17.99, Amazon

Best light up snowman

The star of Christmas outdoors has to be Freddy the snowman, look at him glow! The three stacked disco-style glitter ball lights are made up of acrylic crystals that will have your home shining in style. Just like a disco ball as the light catches the crystals it creates a magical twinkle that will have the attention of guests and neighbours in one time. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Dimensions: H103 x 43cm diameter, Clear cable L10 m

Buy now: Freddy Snowman Glitter Ball Figure, £200, John Lewis

Best coloured lights

For those that love colour you can’t beat a string of multicoloured fairy lights – especially this attention grabbing super bright set from Very. The mix of cheery blue, red, green and amber is sure to satisfy any colour fans. With the fun trend for bright tropical decoration this year, these lights are pretty perfect to take the theme outdoors. The green cable is 10m long which has to be plugged indoors, with a 23.9m lit cable dressed with 240 bulbs.

Buy now: 240 Super Bright Multi Coloured Indoor/Outdoor LED Christmas Lights, £24.99, Very

Best animated reindeer

More than just a shining statue this mains powered reindeer light is animated to give your exterior even more wow factor. When illuminated this reindeer silhouette will add a magical touch to your homes exteriors, with a certain air of Harry Potter’s patronus about it! The animated decoration has a 3 meter long cable, making it perfect for the garden patio garden or in just by the front door.

Dimensions: H76 x W33 x D70cm

Buy now: Collection Bright White LED Animated Grazing Reindeer, £39.99, Argos

Best outdoor light decoration

Spread Christmas cheer with this LED Merry Christmas silhouette light. The simple message is clear for all to see with this design, the illuminated Merry Christmas is perfect to offer season’s greetings to passers-by and guests. This light is static, so it won’t be too offensive for any bah humbug neighbours.

Dimensions: H43 x W72cm

Buy now: Red LED Merry Christmas Silhouette Light, £30, Homebase

Any one of these lights will have your home sparkling in style this season!