The £8 Primark Christmas wreath Instagram is obsessed with

The Primark Christmas wreath has taken Instagram by storm, with fans eager to pick up the festive decoration for just £8.

A simple Christmas wreath never fails to make a home feel festive. Whether you’ve got one hanging on the door or resting on the mantelpiece, Christmas wreath ideas usher in the festive spirit with minimal effort.

‘Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like a festive wreath on your door,’ reads the caption on Primark’s Instagram post. ‘Wreaths from £8/€10. Coming Soon!’

From the post, we know that Primark will be offering at least three different styles at great prices. One (top left) is made of faux fir, eucalyptus, white Christmas berries, and pine cones.

It has a lovely natural feel, and looks like it’s been given a dusting of snow. We’ve seen people using a mix of natural materials in their Christmas decor this year, so this feels very on-trend.

The classic green wreath on the right boasts a simple design with a single variety of delicate foliage. Alternatively, anyone steering away from classic reds and greens could plump for the shiny metallic wreath, tying in with modern Christmas ideas.

Primark’s Instagram post has had plenty of comments from shoppers. ‘These wreaths are divine! 😍’ one writes. ‘Love the silver one,’ says another.

We do, too, and are imagining it looking magical lit up by twinkly lights or candles. Many Primark fans tagged friends to alert them of the festive decor development.

It’s unclear when they will be making their way into stores, so keep a beady eye out on your next visit. If you’ve never decorated with wreaths before, it’s well worth browsing the best Christmas wreaths available or looking at the cheapest wreaths on Amazon.

Unashamedly Christmassy, they’re a simple way to bring festive cheer. You could, of course, make your own with friends and family as a way to get into the Christmas spirit.

When it comes to how to make a Christmas wreath there are just a few key steps to follow. We’re making our own and looking out for Primark’s budget options, though, because honestly, the more the merrier.