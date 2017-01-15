Hallway colour schemes

26 images

First impressions count for a lot, so choosing the right hallway colour scheme is more important than you might think. When it comes to paint colour, it’s less about bold statement hues and more about choosing a welcoming and soothing palette. Neutrals will obviously ensure that your hallway feels light and airy, but also consider light and mid-tone shades of yellow, green, pink and blue – pastel colours will feel cheery and uplifting, plus they’re easy to work with.

If you have period features, put them centre stage with a pared-back colour scheme, or you could use a different paint colour to highlight features such as dado-height panelling or skirting boards. While using a block colour is a sure-fire way to create a sense of calm in a room, you can add a splash of colour in other creative ways to easily jazz up your entrance hall or landing.

Try using a richly patterned wallpaper or paint in recesses, nooks, just above the dado rail or even on stair risers. A bold runner is an easy way to add interest to a hallway staircase and will draw the eye up the stairs, which is a good idea if you have a small or low-ceilinged entrance hall. Striped wallpaper designs are also perfect for visual trickery.

Another way of instantly brightening up a hallway is by creating an interesting arrangement of your favourite photos, prints and postcards, or putting brightly coloured pot plants on a console table to transform the hallway into a vibrant space.

