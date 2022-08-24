Hallway paint ideas - 10 ways to make a great first impression

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The hallway is usually the first place in our homes visitors see, but it can often be one of the most forgotten spaces, ending up as a dumping ground for shoes, bags and coats. If you want to give your space a quick refresh, then hallway paint ideas are just the ticket as they'll ring the changes, but without breaking the bank.

With some clever hallway ideas you can soon turn your space into a welcoming area that will wow friends and family as they walk through the door. 'Paint is the backdrop to all interiors and your personality can be stamped all over it,' says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin (opens in new tab). 'Your hallway is the first point of entry. It should shout out to you that "I am home" every time you step through the front door, that you are in your favourite and most comfortable place in the world. It should also give your guests an insight into who you are and what your house and interior says about you.'

Hallway paint ideas

Our clever paint ideas below will get you itching to bring out the paintbrushes and give your hallway a revamp, whether you choose vibrant hallway paint ideas or a calming cohesive scheme to make a big impression.

1. Create a striped paint effect

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Stripes have always been a staple decorating technique and it's a style easily achieved using paint. It's a great small hallway idea as vertical stripes can help a space with low ceilings feel bigger. Use decorator's tape to section off an area of wall into equal sized stripes and paint in between a contrasting colour to make the stripes stand out.

2. Frame doorways for a focal point

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Channel rustic French country style by using paint to frame a door in your hallway. Using several different shades, you can paint a panelling effect around the frame, turning the door into a focal point. Hallways are a great place to experiment with this technique. 'First impressions are everything, which is why your entryway is your opportunity to go all out,' says colour and paint expert Annie Sloan (opens in new tab). 'Build a space which delights you every single time you return home, and impresses those lucky enough to get a glimpse at its hallowed halls. Given that the space is small, this is your opportunity to go bold and be holistic. I'd paint everything. This will build excitement for the rest of your home and is so much more easily done in a hallway space than in, say, a living room or kitchen.'

3. Choose an abstract style

(Image credit: Crown Paints)

If you want to make a striking impression as soon as people walk through the door, using creative painting techniques and wall paint ideas for hallways will make an impact, even in narrow hallways. Draw out your design on paper first and lightly copy the design onto your wall with chalk. You can use decorator's tape to divide up the sections if you're using straight lines. This is a great technique to use above panelling, giving a similar effect to wallpaper.

4. Turn a wall into a giant chalkboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brett Symes)

It might seem a bit dramatic to paint a whole wall with chalkboard paint but it's an easy way to add fun to your hallway scheme – plus you can leave notes for family members or jot down your shopping list somewhere you will notice it! Leave a tub of chalk or chalk markers on a side table and let visitors get creative when they stop by.

5. Make an impact with colour drenching

(Image credit: Future PLC/Ollie Gordon)

One way to create a dramatic look in your hallway is by colour drenching. Not only does it make a big impact but it can help detract attention away from the size of the space and is a fab when looking at how to make a narrow hallway look wider. 'Colour drenching, especially when using darker brave colours, works best in small spaces like a hallway, a corridor or small bathroom,' explains Justyna Korczynska, senior designer at Crown Paints (opens in new tab). 'By enveloping a small space in a colour, the focus shifts from noticing the size of that space to just appreciation of the shades that surround us.'

6. Combine paint and wallpaper

(Image credit: Little Greene)

The classic combo is no stranger to our homes and it's another way to make a style statement in your hallway. Choose an accent colour from your hallway wallpaper idea and get it colour matched to paint your woodwork for a cohesive look. To prevent scuffs and scrapes to wallpaper in a busy hallway, cover with a layer of matt varnish to seal it.

7. Create a statement hallway floor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

It's not just walls that can be painted in hallways, if you've got wooden flooring that's seen better days why not revamp it with paint? Mark out a tile design using decorator's tape or buy a stencil with a patterned design. Give your flooring a coat of paint in the colour of your choice (darker colours are better at hiding mucky footprints) and, once dry, use your stencil with a contrasting paint colour to create a tiled effect.

'Geometric patterns work really well in hallways,' says Jason Burns at Frogtape (opens in new tab). 'Whether you're looking to create a design on the wall or floors, it's always a good idea to draw it out first. Frogtape Multi-Surface Painter's Tape will work well to mask out the shapes you have drawn. Make sure to press and rub the edge of the tape to get a good seal. The multi-surface tape means that you can use it on uneven surfaces like a tiled or wooden floor, which might not be completely smooth,' he adds. It's a great way to update your hallway flooring idea on a budget.

8. Have a go at ombré

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

A simple way to add a stunning paint effect to a hallway paint idea, ombré pattern looks visually appealing but it's also a clever design trick. Using a light colour in the top half gives a room the feeling of height, whereas a dark colour in the top half can help a room feel more cocoon-like. Either choose two contrasting colours like below or for a more relaxed vibe, choose different shades of the same colour going from lighter to darker tones.

9. Try half height painted walls

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Half height painted walls are not only a great visual effect, but in a hallway they are practical too. Painting the bottom half of a wall in a darker shade will help to hide any scuffs and marks, while a lighter shade above will make a small hallway feel brighter. Hang coat hooks on your wall in a row and paint a horizontal line matching the bottom wall colour to add interest. Do your homework and read up on how to paint a two-tone wall before getting your paintbrushes out!

10. Experiment with paint types

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Using different paint finishes is an easy hallway paint idea with maximum impact. 'One easy trick with its simplistic but striking style is using one colour in two finishes,' says Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab) brand ambassador. ' Paint the lower half of the wall to chair rail height in full gloss and carry this over your skirting to accentuate the height – then paint above this in modern emulsion, a fully washable finish but much better on the top half of the wall.' Although the colour is the same, the different finishes create an interesting contrast, while the glossier finish on the bottom is more resilient to knocks and scrapes.

What is the best paint to use in a hallway?

Using a hardwearing and tough paint finish like eggshell is best for hallways. 'Choose a finish that is tough, easy to wipe clean and touch up,' explains Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin (opens in new tab). 'Hallways are the busiest thoroughfare of your house with people passing past each other at the busiest time of day like the M25! It needs to be practical and stand the test of time.'

Should my hallway be painted the same colour as my living room?

It stands to reason you'll be keen to avoid any hallway decorating mistakes, so this is a good question. 'It's the one room that transitions into all rooms, so all flowing spaces need consideration,' says Emma Coles, in-house stylist at Morris & Co (opens in new tab). 'If you go with a light or neutral shade this will blend easily when you move from room to room. This is especially important if you leave doors open, have open plan spaces, or glass doors where you can clearly see through.'