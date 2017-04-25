Step inside this fresh, Jewel-box bright apartment in south London

As grand structural alterations were out, personality has been added through even-handed blending of colour, texture and pattern. Against a mostly white base, furniture featuring blocks of beautiful, saturated jewel colours, and well-balanced patterns and textures – Ikat with velvet, seagrass with silk, palm tree prints – have transformed the interior so it feels ‘exotic, but not hippy-ish.’

In the living room, for example, a print of a Tamara de Lempicka painting highlights the key colour palette of emerald green and grey-blue hues. The bold green makes up the opulent upholstery on the sofa, while alcove storage has been painted in an understated muted blue. The owner designed the cushions to contrast with the sleek nap of the velvet sofa.

Sofa

Sofa.com

Cushion fabric

Jim Thompson Fabrics