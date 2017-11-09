Aldi has Christmas all wrapped up with this latest craft range

This weekend, the Aldi Christmas specialbuys are just the thing to ensure your presents are wrapped to perfection

In order to stay ahead of the Christmas rush, you may have already started your Christmas shopping –wise move. You’ll therefore need to start wrapping to ensure they remain a surprise if found this side of Christmas. This crafty gift wrap range at Aldi has everything from wrapping paper to hamper kits and present sacks to have your presents looking pretty under the tree.

These latest Christmas specialbuys are available from this Sunday 12th November, so be quick once they’re gone they’re gone.

Beautifully wrap presents in these coordinating traditional style papers. The red and white spots and candy cane stripes compliment the more decorative snowflake and festive ribbon patterns that sit on a rustic brown craft paper. This Luxury Wrapping Set is just £2.49 and the Ribbon Packs are £1.19.

Be imaginative and create a personalised hamper as a gift for a loved one. Simply buy the new Aldi Hamper Kit for £4.99, then fill with treats that you know the recipient will love – this can be a cost effective way to buy a thoughtful present without over spending.

Traditional gift sacks have become so popular in the last few years, easy to see why – they look super stylish while keeping all the presents together, making it easier to share out on Christmas morning. The rustic hessian sacks are decorated with a selection of festive slogans and messages for season’s greetings, all making it clear that nothing is to be opened until the 25th December of course. Festive Gift Sack, £3.99

‘Tis the season of cards, which is all well and good but where do you put them all? A simple card garland is just the thing to display them off to full potential. These charming Christmas stocking clips at Aldi are sure to add a decorative touch, thanks to the red glitter detailing. Clip them along a piece of rustic string, twine, ribbon or even interspersed amongst a foliage garland – the possibilities are endless. Christmas Card Pegs, £1.99 for 12

Not strictly Christmas prep but fabulous all the same are the range of crackers, from Luxury Crackers for £9.99 to more family-friendly Game Crackers, £4.99, such as the ‘Who am I? guessing game option above. This range of inexpensive crackers will set the family fun off with a bang over dinner.