Making your home feel toasty has never looked so stylish – or affordable!

Right now is really the most wonderful time of the year! The calm before the storm, so to speak. Enjoy these calm nights indoors, wrapped up warm in front of the TV. Complete this cosy picture with a little help from Aldi’s new fleece blankets and accessories.

Last month Aldi Specialbuys gave us a wonderful faux fur range to add a glam touch to warming our homes for winter. This new range is upping the cosy factor with the addition of all things fleece! From blankets to bed socks, this winter is set to be a warm one with a little help from Aldi.

This new Winter Warmers range is coming to the Specialbuys aisle this week!

The cosy home accessories are available to pre-ordrer now, in stores to get yours mitts on from tomorrow, Thursday 8th November.

Aldi’s Fair Isle fleece blanket

The new fleecy throws tick all the boxes! Firstly they’re made from super soft fleece – lightweight but brilliantly effective for retaining heat. Secondly they are all decoratively pleasing – from cool Fair Isle patterns to zigzags there’s a fleece blanket for all decors. And lastly, but most importantly, they are super affordable, at just £14.99.

Pre-order now: Kirkton House Fair Isle Sherpa Fleece Throw, £ 14.99, Aldi

The Zigzag designs are a great way to introduce soft geometric prints to any room. In calming shades of pink and grey these snuggly, super soft throws appeal to so many different tastes.

Whether layered on the end of the bed, to keep toes toasty, or dressing a sofa, ready to pull over once the you feel chilly a fleece blanket should be a winter must-have.

Buy now: Kirkton House Zigzag Sherpa Fleece, £14.99, Aldi

Joining the cosy homwares is a range of equally cosy Pyjamas and slippers. It’s the complete winter’s night dream right now at the discount supermarket.

Anyone else tempted to hibernate for the rest of winter – dressed in these snuggly PJs tucked under a fleecy blanket?

Pre-order now: Ladies’ Cosy Stag Head Pyjamas, £9.99, Aldi

We’re already dreaming of a cosy Christmas huddled under one of the dreamy throws.