Take a tour of the Celebrity Big Brother House 2018

The most famous TV house, aside from Downton Abbey, is back! The Celebrity Big Brother house has been given a fabulous New Year makeover for the latest series

It’s the Marmite of TV shows – you love it or hate it – but either way you can’t escape it, Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens. While we’re always intrigued by the inhabitants, it’s the actual house itself that we’ll be watching.

Each and every season the house gets bolder than ever before, rather like the line-up of housemates – this year it’s all about girl power with outspoken former politician Ann Widdecombe and Made in Chelsea star Ashley James living alongside Amanda Barrie a.k.a Alma from Corrie – that’s surely a soap opera in the making right there?!

Let’s take a tour of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2018….

Luxe touches a-plenty! The living room is certainly inviting…inviting the new colour trends of 2018. The metallic tables are the perfect accompaniment to the boldly coloured, plush sofas.

An additional seating area provides further stylish sofas, all in luxurious velvet fabrics – very much the fabric of the season. Faux fur throws and knitted cushions are cosy additions to snuggle with, ideal for CBB bonding sessions.

The dining area looks sophisticated thanks to the combination of luxe metallic touches and simple grey dinnerware.

Unlike the bold colours (turquoise and pink) of last year’s bedrooms this year the boudoir is a haven of serenity and calm thanks to a muted colour palette and soothing tactile accessories.

Who doesn’t love an audience when they have a bath right? Ok, so that might not be up there on our list of requirements for a relaxing bath but the Metallic tub is certainly is.

The glamorous metallic touches in the bathroom are so on-trend right now!

We can’t imagine there will be too many celebs in the garden in this freezing weather, but there is an outdoor decking area with cosy throws for those feeling brave enough.

No doubt the celebs will be letting off plenty of steam inside the house itself! But for everyone else there’s a sauna, a fabulous addition to the house this year.

Make yourselves feel right at home for the next few weeks celebrities – just don’t trash the place please, it’s all looks a bit too fancy to ruin?

All images courtesy of Channel 5