Fancy rubbing shoulders with the cast of Doc Martin and jumping into the TV world of Portwenn? Well, now you can, by renting a stay in Doc Martin's famous doctor's surgery.





If you’re a die-hard Doc Martin fan and looking for the perfect Cornish cottage to rent on the coast, we’ve got just the place for you! The quaint fisherman’s cottage – yes, the very doctor’s surgery used in the popular series starring Martin Clunes – is available for holiday goers to hire.

The series, which has now been running since 2004, tells the story of the successful yet bad-tempered surgeon, Doc Martin. Our hero relocates from London to take up the position of GP in a pretty seaside village on the north Cornish Coast. Each season, viewers tune in to watch the ups and downs of Martin’s life amongst the locals, including one in particular, primary school teacher Louisa.

The idyllic fishing village of Port Isaac ‘plays’ the much-loved fictional village of Portwenn in the popular Doc Martin TV series. And, nestled above the harbour on the hillside with breathtaking sea views, sits the double fronted stone house, more commonly known as the home and workplace of Dr Martin Ellingham. The well-known doctor’s surgery is as important to the programme as the quirky doctor himself.

The traditional Cornish cottage, positioned just a stone’s throw from the harbour sees fans flock to Port Isaac for a photo every year. And now this attractive location is not only available for a quick ‘fan selfie’ but is, in fact, a lovingly restored holiday home decorated to Ideal Home standard!

That’s right, it’s not a surgery at all, but a beautiful and cosy three-bedroom holiday home. It’s called Fern Cottage, and is available to rent for your perfect Cornish holiday by the sea.

Port Isaac has many visitors from all over the world due to its association with the TV show, but it has plenty of other draws. Enjoy stunning coastal walks, or browse the galleries, craft shops and beautiful 18th Century fisherman cottages. It easily attracts as much tourist attention as it’s popular north coast neighbours, Padstow and St. Ives.

Step inside Port Isaac’s Fern Cottage and you will not be disappointed. The home is tastefully decorated throughout, with a neutral backdrop and continuous muted palette of stormy grey tones. Shabby chic furniture keeps the look refined while soft furnishings and accessories made from natural materials gives the whole place a style that’s firmly rooted to the sea.

On the ground floor of this romantic house, you’ll find an entrance hall, cloakroom, and a sitting room with stone fireplace, beamed ceiling and slate-flagged floor. There’s also a dining room, and a modern fitted galley kitchen.

The tasteful rooms reflect the rugged coastal surroundings with stylish accessories like this driftwood framed mirror and Fisherman’s pendant light.

The dining room boasts calming colonial style furniture while an original fireplace with log burner anchors the cosy space.

On the first floor there are two spacious double bedrooms.

Wooden sash windows allow in plenty of light with breath-taking harbour and sea views.

Wash the sand from your toes in the large bathroom with beautiful roll-top bath, again calming grey is the tonal room colour choice.

Rental of Doc Martin’s surgery house starts from £195 per night with a 3-5 night minimum stay. For more information and to book visit Fern Cottage.

For more information about holidays in the South West of England, check out Visit Cornwall.

Oh, and if you do decide to visit Portwenn/Port Isaac, be sure to holiday safely. We hear the local Doc has a bit of a temper…