This candy-coloured cookware is set to brighten up baking days

Is there nothing Fearne Cotton can’t do? She’s already a successful DJ, presenter, fashion designer and author – and now she’s only gone and created her own collection of cookware. The Fearne by Swan Housewares range follows on from the success of Fearne by Swan small appliance collection, and comes in the same pretty palette of pastels.

It’s so pretty, we think, that it will encourage even the most reluctant cook to get their bake on.

Our first pick are these cute and very dinner-party-friendly individual casserole dishes. They come as a set of four in assorted colours – Pale Honey, Lily, Peacock and Truffle, to be precise. Use them to serve up a mini chilli, curry, or perhaps a cheesy French onion soup. Yum!

Sticking with the mini theme, next up we have a set of ramekins. They’re perfect for baking soufflés or creme brûlée, or you could use them to serve tapas, dips or sauces. They also stack, for easy storage, and again, you’ll get one of each colour.

If you’re serious about baking, Fearne has all the kit you’ll need. Like these nesting bowls, which each have a pouring lip so you can easily empty out freshly beaten whipped cream or cake batter.

Measure up precisely with these five spoons, which range from an 1/8 of a teaspoon to one tablespoon. Like all Fearne’s ceramics, they’re safe to go in the dishwasher.

As yet, there’s no Celebrity Juicer in the collection (*groan*) – but the existing small appliance range does include a kettle, toaster, stick blender, hand mixer, stand mixer and food processor. It’s all available to buy from Swan and also at Very, home to Fearne’s fashion collection.

We can’t wait to see what this stylish lady dreams up next.