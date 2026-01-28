After seeing Binky Felstead’s frilly fabric lights, I never want to see cold kitchen lighting again – they create the right amount of character and charm

Fabric lighting is surging in popularity for 2026, and if you’re stuck for inspiration, Binky Felstead’s kitchen lights are the best I’ve seen.

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are huge fans of Binky Felstead’s farmhouse-style kitchen . The former Made In Chelsea star is well known for incredible taste and ability to nail home decor trends . Her home is colourful yet rustic, all tied together by her tasteful homeware choices.

Her scalloped fabric ceiling shades are the latest design choice to catch my eye. Adding some vintage-style charm to her already characterful kitchen, Binky’s shades are an expert example of how to make the fabric lamp trend timeless.

Billowing, draping and frilly fabric lights are predicted to be a huge lighting trend this year. We’ve seen this French, vintage style for a few years now, but with more and more of these styles of lamps available to shop on the high street, I predict they will only become more popular.

I’ve done some digging, and I think Binky’s shades are the Red Scalloped Lampshades, £165, at Alice Palmer & Co . However, if this is out of budget, the Scallop Pleated Fabric Easy Fit Ceiling Lamp Shade (£49.50 at M&S) is a stylish alternative. It doesn’t look the same as Binky’s, but I think its structured, pleated shape gives it a contemporary look that is suited to any home.

‘Frilly pendant lights reintroduced romantic, nostalgic detailing into modern interiors, and fabric lampshades build on that appetite for softness,' comments Annabelle Sacher , Retail Trends Lead at MediaVision .

'Interest in frilly lamps specifically has grown by +33% on Pinterest, showing that people are still drawn to playful trims and decorative edges, but now want them in more flexible, lower-commitment formats. Fabric lamps allow homeowners to experiment with trend-led design without changing hardwired lighting, which makes them feel more accessible.'

‘Binky’s lamps look so effective because they balance character with restraint. The fabric lampshades add softness and a slightly vintage feel, while the surrounding kitchen design remains clean and neutral, allowing the lighting to stand out without overpowering the space. This blend of old and new reflects a wider nostalgia-led interiors movement, which is also visible in the +25% increase in Etsy searches for fabric lampshades, where shoppers are actively seeking handcrafted or traditional-feeling pieces.’

How to style frilly shades

‘Frilly or gathered fabric lampshades are most effective when integrated into a thoughtful, layered lighting scheme,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

‘To ensure the shade remains the focal point without overwhelming the space, pair it with a solid, neutral base and position it on a bedside table or console as an accent piece. These designs sit beautifully within traditional or eclectic interiors—particularly those with vintage or country influences—but the key is to keep the surrounding décor relatively restrained. Opting for sophisticated, muted tones like cream, blush, or soft grey will ensure the look feels contemporary rather than dated.

As Binky’s Instagram proves, this style of lighting is well-suited to warm, farmhouse-style spaces. The diffused lighting creates a cosy atmosphere, making this less suitable for cold-toned or white kitchens. Plus, statement shades are a big kitchen lighting trend this year, if keeping up with the latest styles is important to you.

If you want to achieve a similar look, I’ve tracked down a few stylish shades to help you achieve it.

Shop the look

A detail as small as your ceiling shades can have a huge impact on the warmth of your kitchen’s lighting. If you’re looking to create a warm, inviting atmosphere in 2026, fabric shades are the stylish way forward.