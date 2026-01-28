Dunelm just dropped a unique rechargeable lighting range – I’ve never seen wireless lamps like these for under £40

This week I had the pleasure of perusing the new Dunelm spring/summer 2026 range at the brand’s press preview. And while some of the collection’s key pieces have not been released yet, the new Dunelm FlexiCell rechargeable lighting is live – and it was one of the highlights of the new offering.

As soon as I spotted the new lighting range at the showcase, I squealed – that’s how excited I get by nice lamps. Wireless lamps are getting more popular by the minute, and they’re not just a big lighting trend but also a practical solution for illuminating every corner of your home without the restriction of plug sockets.

The reason why I was instantly super enthusiastic about these rechargeable table lamps is the interchangeable lampshades. You can easily change the look of your lamp if you get tired of it – with a boucle, rattan and pleated fabric shade designs available, and prices starting at just £6.

The £28 Louis base also comes in three different finishes - gold, matt black and neutral sandstone - featuring a touch dimmable function and a removable battery that you can take out and charge. The same battery can be used across all FlexiCell lamps and it lasts up to 24 hours after a four-hour charge. Or there is also the option to use the lamp as a regular mains-powered one if you’re tired of having to regularly charge it and/or it’s placed near a socket anyway.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The FlexiCell collection also includes the Louis wall lights that work exactly in the same way as the table lamps, as well as the Chester floor lamp – it’s not every day that you see a rechargeable floor lamp. They’re still something of a rare breed, but I think we’re going to see them a lot more now since they make such an excellent living room lighting idea.

The Chester floor lamp doesn’t come with the option of interchangeable lampshades, instead it comes with a coordinating metal shade. But the way it works is exactly the same as the FlexiCell Louis range. There’s also a matching rechargeable FlexiCell Chester table lamp if you wanted to go for that one instead or match your table lamp to your floor lamp.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm’s spring/summer 2026 offering has already been a gift that keeps on giving, filled with everything from stylish underbed storage to budget-friendly, clever fridge organisers. Now you can add this unique, innovative lighting to your Dunelm shopping basket.

