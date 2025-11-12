I've just ordered so much from Dunelm's The Edited Life collection – it's an affordable way to create a Scandi-inspired kitchen
Even your practical picks can be pretty
I'm always in a bid to make even the most practical kitchenware aesthetically pleasing. It's a goal that should be relatively easy, but often requires spending a lot of money, and this isn't something I'm prepared to do with more functional items. Enter, the solution: Dunelm's The Edited Life collection.
Scandi style isn't necessarily my usual choice, but when it comes to kitchenware, it's an easy route to keep your kitchen worktop ideas looking stylish. I've already got the decorative parts of my kitchen covered, but when it comes to storage and essential tools like colanders and chopping boards, everything was looking a bit worn and tired.
The Edited Life collection makes these functional items spark joy - from ceramic crates to store fruit and veggies in the fridge to measuring cups in a chic neutral colour palette, these are the pieces your kitchen needs.
Most pieces of kitchenware tend to come in a standard stainless steel colourway, and although it's versatile, it doesn't exactly match pared-back, soft colour schemes. The kitchen trend for warm, lived-in kitchens is bigger now than ever before, and one trend in particular, 'warm minimalism' inspires us to incorporate neutral shades with warm undertones throughout every facet of a kitchen design.
The ceramic crates from The Edited Life collection are what first caught my eye. I had seen a similar style in Anthropologie back in the summer, which I wanted to purchase but couldn't quite justify the price. I'm so guilty of forgetting about fruit in the fridge, and while it's primarily an aesthetic buy, I think that keeping fruit in the ceramic crate would help me to remember to use it.
Shop The Edited Life kitchenware
Upgrading even the practical items in your kitchen is a simple way of sparking joy wherever you look. Don't just reserve style for the decorative areas - picking fun pieces of kitchenware will ensure you're just as happy looking within your cupboards as you are at the exterior of them.
Upgrading some of your kitchen essentials ahead of hosting season will make it run so much more smoothly. Plus, your guests will be impressed when even your colander looks pretty.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
