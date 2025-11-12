I've just ordered so much from Dunelm's The Edited Life collection – it's an affordable way to create a Scandi-inspired kitchen

I'm always in a bid to make even the most practical kitchenware aesthetically pleasing. It's a goal that should be relatively easy, but often requires spending a lot of money, and this isn't something I'm prepared to do with more functional items. Enter, the solution: Dunelm's The Edited Life collection.

Scandi style isn't necessarily my usual choice, but when it comes to kitchenware, it's an easy route to keep your kitchen worktop ideas looking stylish. I've already got the decorative parts of my kitchen covered, but when it comes to storage and essential tools like colanders and chopping boards, everything was looking a bit worn and tired.

The Edited Life collection makes these functional items spark joy - from ceramic crates to store fruit and veggies in the fridge to measuring cups in a chic neutral colour palette, these are the pieces your kitchen needs.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Most pieces of kitchenware tend to come in a standard stainless steel colourway, and although it's versatile, it doesn't exactly match pared-back, soft colour schemes. The kitchen trend for warm, lived-in kitchens is bigger now than ever before, and one trend in particular, 'warm minimalism' inspires us to incorporate neutral shades with warm undertones throughout every facet of a kitchen design.

The ceramic crates from The Edited Life collection are what first caught my eye. I had seen a similar style in Anthropologie back in the summer, which I wanted to purchase but couldn't quite justify the price. I'm so guilty of forgetting about fruit in the fridge, and while it's primarily an aesthetic buy, I think that keeping fruit in the ceramic crate would help me to remember to use it.

Shop The Edited Life kitchenware

Upgrading even the practical items in your kitchen is a simple way of sparking joy wherever you look. Don't just reserve style for the decorative areas - picking fun pieces of kitchenware will ensure you're just as happy looking within your cupboards as you are at the exterior of them.

Upgrading some of your kitchen essentials ahead of hosting season will make it run so much more smoothly. Plus, your guests will be impressed when even your colander looks pretty.