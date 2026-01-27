'I couldn’t believe how much gunge it removed!’

As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, my home has become the ultimate testing ground for cleaning tips, tricks and new products. And while I wish I could say that every inch of my house is sparkling as a result, I can’t deny that I’ve always struggled to do one thing: clean my fridge's drain hole, until I found this Fridge Drain Hole Cleaning Tool, £6.99 from Amazon.

Of course, I clean my fridge regularly, keeping everything from the shelves to the seal as moisture and debris-free as possible. But a fridge drain hole is notoriously awkward and hard to reach, despite being one of the most essential spots to clean. After all, a blocked drain hole can lead to excess moisture and mould growth - and this can lead to horrible smells and odours you just can’t seem to shift.

As a blocked fridge drain hole can also lead to spoiled, soggy food, I’ve decided that it’s time to find a solution to clean my fridge’s drain hole with minimal fuss. And after scouring the internet, I’ve come across a £6.99 Amazon bestseller that promises to banish smells and keep my food fresher for longer.

Vaktop 5PCS Fridge Drain Hole Cleaning Tool £6.99 at Amazon

I’m trying to give my fridge a lot of TLC at the moment. Not only have I invested in Dunelm’s genius new fridge organisers, but I’m also vowing to keep on top of cleaning the fridge drain hole. That’s why the Vaktop 5PCS Fridge Drain Hole Cleaning Tool has been added straight to my basket.

This set comes with five separate tools, including a syringe and a soft pipe that can be connected to create a drain dredging tool. You can then use this to suck up any water or food debris stuck in the drain hole, immediately removing the risk of water or rotten food buildup, which can lead to nasty smells and mould.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Phil Barker)

There’s also a 1.48m long cleaning brush so you can get into every nook and cranny of the drain and remove any lingering debris.

I’d suggest brushing with a mixture of water and bicarbonate of soda - like this 1kg bucket of Grow Chem Baking Soda (£7.94 at Amazon) - as cleaning with bicarbonate of soda is one of the best ways to absorb moisture, kill surface mould, and stop it from coming back.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also comes with an ice shovel if you have misread the numbers on your fridge and have ice build-up on the sides. Plus, there’s an extra plug if yours has gone AWOL.

After all, most fridges should come with a plug that you can use as a plunger to clean a fridge drain hole, but it’s not uncommon for them to break or go missing as the years go by. And sometimes it’s just not effective when the drain is actively blocked by sludge, water and food.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Phil Barker)

Even a cotton bud - something I’ve previously tried to clean my fridge drain with - won’t offer the same clean as something that delves deep into the appliance.

This cleaning set can’t just be used in the fridge, though. It’s also designed to clean everything from your freezer to your bathroom drains. And it can be washed, so you can use it time and time again.

The reviews are pretty impressive, too. It has over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, with one person raving that it’s ‘Simple, effective, and keeps the fridge clean and odour-free. Very happy with this purchase.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Another wrote, ‘This fridge draining kit worked a treat on our fridge this morning. We couldn’t believe how much gunge it removed! Fantastic result and would definitely recommend.’

However, some people have said that the pipe was a little too big for the drain hole in their fridge, so just make sure you check the measurements before you order.

It's also worth noting that you should always turn your fridge off before cleaning the drain hole. Safety first!

8Pcs Fridge Drain Hole Cleaning Tool £7.98 at Amazon If you need some extra drain hole plugs, this set comes with four of them. It also comes with the same tools as the 5-piece set above. Vitesy Shelfy Smart Refrigerator Device £89 at Amazon Our Digital Editor, Becky, swears by this smart refrigerator device. If you pop it in your fridge, it'll keep food fresher for longer. In fact, it claims to extends freshness for up to 12 days. HG Hygienic Fridge Cleaner £5.40 at Amazon When you've cleaned the fridge drain hole, use this top-rated product to clean the rest of it. It's a no-rinse formula, and will help to tackle any lingering odours.

Once you’ve cleaned your fridge’s drain hole, why not tackle another awkward and hard-to-reach area? In fact, I’ve found the best way to clean underneath (and behind) appliances to ensure they’re working to their full potential.