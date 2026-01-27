This stunning confetti glass cake stand from Next is finally back in stock – be quick, you don’t want to miss it again

Listen up, Next has quietly dropped a collection of beautiful, pastel tableware, and the Pink Confetti Cloche Cake Glass Stand (£42) is by far the star of the show.

For a long time, Next has been one of my favourite places to shop for the biggest and best home decor trends . It’s largely affordable and stylish, delivering many designer-look items for any budget and occasion.

And right now, its latest tableware drops are the items you don’t want to miss. Beautifully designed and elegant, this cake stand will turn any bake into a winning showstopper. And, given that it has already sold out once, you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Next Pink Confetti Cloche Cake Glass Stand £42 at Next This might be the prettiest cake stand I've ever seen!

I first spotted the confetti cake stand when researching the dessert trolley trend , the latest hosting craze we’re expecting to see everywhere in 2026. The cake stand is the perfect centre-piece for a whimsical tablescape or artfully curated sideboard.

What sets this cake stand apart from others I’ve seen is its striking pink confetti glass pattern. Confetti glass is timeless and will always look chic, so I'd say investing in this stand is a pretty safe bet.

Not only is this vintage-looking piece a unique and stylish addition to your kitchen ideas , but it’s a useful one, too. The glass cloche will help keep your cakes and bakes fresher for longer in a more glamorous fashion than an old tin. It will also help protect your desserts from little fingers, sneezes and other mishaps that can occur when hosting.

(Image credit: Next)

Having already sold out once, the confetti glass cake stand already has a handful of glowing reviews to vouch for its quality.

‘Very pretty item, looks lovely when set out on tables when visitors call. Cake is covered and stays fresh,’ said one.

‘This is a lovely cake stand and cover (cloche), it looks so pretty and fresh on my worktop. It's of great quality, and that can be felt in the weight. Bit heavy to lift the lid for me (66yrs), but I use both hands, tilt, put my hand under, then lift. I love it and would highly recommend it,’ said another.

If baking is a passion of yours, or something you're looking to explore more in 2026, this confetti glass cake stand is the perfect treat to elevate your bakes. But before you check out, I would recommend browsing some of the rest of Next’s tableware - it’s too good to miss…

Based on its history, I expect the Next Pink Confetti Cloche Cake Glass Stand to sell out again. So if you like what you see, snap it up while you can.