According to the English Housing Survey 46 per cent of 25-34 year olds now live in the private rented sector. Many renters are quite happy to continue doing so – 71 per cent, according to estate agent Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward. Living a relatively belonging-free existence has its perks. No need for a removal van when you can sweep the trappings of your life into one bag.

There is a downside though, and it’s a big one. As a renter, the likelihood is that you’ll be lumped with whatever grim sofa, creaky bed frame and even mattress (shudder) the owner bought on a sparse budget.

Those with any interest in interior design will find this particularly frustrating. But property developer Be is wise to this dilemma. The company’s new Be:here Hayes development offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, all stylishly furnished by Habitat. Be:here East India does likewise, with sleek studios and 1-2 bed apartments.

At the core of this partnership between Be and Habitat is the idea that rental homes should be equipped with long lasting furniture, and not cheap tat.

‘There’s definitely a sense that people are bored of low quality “white-flat-pack” fit outs of some furnished rental properties that turn out to be identical to their neighbour.’ says Hollie Clarke of Habitat Interior Services. ‘We’re seeing an emerging market that instead want home furnishings with real personality – with interesting design details, clever construction, exciting use of colour. Making a rental property more individual and, as a result, more enjoyable to live in. These new apartments achieve that with considered layouts and contemporary, well-built designs that renters can be proud of.’

Each of the apartments includes contemporary designs from Habitat’s latest spring/summer collection. This includes statement dining tables, hand-made upholstery and practical storage solutions.

The Be:here Hayes development has an on-site team and 30 ft private gardens. Other tempting features include generous balcony space and a spacious communal roof terrace. As for location, the development sits just 300 yards from Hayes & Harlington station in West London (soon to be on Crossrail).

Cat and dog lovers rejoice, the development offers pet friendly rental homes. Prices start from £1,195 pcm, with no agency, admin or referencing fees.

