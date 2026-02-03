This genius Habitat coffee table hides extra seating, so you’ll always have enough seats for guests – and it’s a budget lookalike for a high-end design

This is the time of year that most brands drop their new collection for the spring/summer season, and it was while scrolling through Habitat’s new-in section that I stumbled upon an absolute gem of a design – the Habitat Harriet Coffee Table and Pouffes.

This is one of the best coffee tables for a small living room I’ve seen in a while, not to mention the perfect guest seating solution. Made from solid wood, the £200 round coffee table comes with three pouffes upholstered in off-white boucle, which slot perfectly underneath the coffee table when not in use.

When you have guests around and need extra seating or simply want to rest your feet on a stool, you can pull out one or all of the pouffes from underneath the table. So ingenious and yet so simple!

In all fairness, this is not the first time I’ve seen a design like this. Last year, a new, Singaporean homeware and furniture brand called Castlery launched in the UK. And as much as I was impressed with the brand’s sofas, I was also won over by the Hugg Square Nest of Coffee Table (shown below).

This coffee table in fact, won the brand a Good Design Award in Japan in 2025. The key differences between the Castlery and the Habitat versions? For one, the Habitat one is a lot more budget-friendly, selling for £200, while the Castlery design is currently on sale for £829, down from £919.

Castlery Hugg Square Nest of Coffee Table at the brand's showcase in London (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

There is a slightly cheaper ‘rectangular’ version, as the brand calls it - I’d say it’s more of an oval shape - for £649, which features only two pouffes rather than four, as well as a side table variation with one pouffe for £359, down from £399.

Habitat Harriet Coffee Table with tucked-in accompanying pouffes (Image credit: Argos)

Secondly, the difference is in size. While the Castlery square coffee table measures 110 centimetres in width and depth, the Habitat Harriet is only 80 centimetres in diameter, as it’s round. That makes it more suitable as a small living room idea than the rather sizeable Castlery Hugg coffee table. But if you have the space, the Hugg does come across as a more premium product.

Are you tempted by this incredibly clever coffee table design from Habitat? For £200, it’s a bargain given the dual purpose if you ask me.