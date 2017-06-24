Hema – our pick of the best summer buys

Hema's homeware range is a riot of colour and full of affordable pieces for outdoor entertaining – perfect for summer fun and games

Have you heard of Hema? It’s a bit like a Dutch version of the Danish Tiger stores, crossed with the design elements of Ikea and the value of Woolworths – if you catch our drift.

Bursting with fun, innovation and quirky, own-design pieces, the store has an undeniably cool and creative feel that spans not only homeware, stationery, kids, beauty and bath items, but food and drink, and clothing and fashion, too.

Here’s our edit of Hema’s best summer buys, plus a few of Hema creative director, Tanja Soeter’s favourites. Enjoy!

Buy Now: Swimming castle, £30, Hema

‘Summer is one of our favourite seasons, as it means we are able to offer our customers a wide range of products for any occasions – from BBQ’s in the garden to holiday essentials. We tend to find our home products are really popular, for example the Swimming Castle which can also be used outside of the pool,’ says Hema creative director Tanja Soeter.

Buy Now: Instax camera, £60, Hema

‘Our Instax Camera which is available in six colours is also one to not miss out on – it’s perfect for capturing those special memories with friends and family and enjoying them there and then.’

Buy Now: Alphabet light box, £22.50, Hema

‘For those organising summer parties, it’s all about the special little touches – and Hema has plenty of those. The most popular products with Hema customers are the alphabet light box which also works really well for birthdays and weddings, the lighting cord which can also make a great addition to children’s rooms or as garden decor and our soft drink dispenser which is ideal for children’s parties.’

Don’t let the sweltering sun stop you from enjoying the great outdoors. Fill this dispenser with your favourite tipple. We do love a mojito! Or, try a water and cucumber concoction if you’re feeling virtuous.

Buy now: Soft drink dispenser, £4, Hema

Encourage the children to get cooking with this sweet and practical 13-piece cooking set. An on-trend colour palette of green and orange screams summer.

Buy Now: Toy cooking set, £8, Hema

Illuminate your garden by lacing a few delicate strands of mini bulbs in between fences and trellis panels. Not only will it add a colourful and quirky touch to your scheme but will keep the garden party going on after dark.

Buy Now: Lighting cord, £22.50, Hema

Will you be buying any of these uber-cool summer buys?