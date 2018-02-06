Katie Price’s house revealed on Through The Keyhole

The Loose Woman let Keith Lemon into her listed mansion

Who would habitate in a house like this? Well if you were watching Saturday night’s Through The Keyhole, you’ll recognise this as the home of Katie Price.

The ‘chuffing great mansion’, as Keith describes it, is located in the heart of the Sussex countryside and includes farmland and stables for Katie’s beloved horses.

Inside, it’s as glamorous as you might expect for a former glamour model.

Image credit: ITV

Keith begins his tour in the hallway, where he finds find plenty of glitter, including a glitter mirror and some unusual ‘long-backed beglittered chairs’. We’re TOTALLY going to start using the word beglittered from now on.

An open-plan kitchen/living/dining area forms the heart of Katie’s home. There are plenty of places here for Ms Price and her friends to perch and have a gossip, Loose Women style. Oh, and because we are in the countryside, after all, there’s even an AGA.

Upstairs, Keith tells us there are ‘not one, not six, not 10, but five kids bedrooms’ for Katie’s children Harvey, Princess, Bunny, Junior and Jett.

There’s also an enormous boudoir for Katie, featuring a huge bed. A woman after our own heart, she loves a decorative cushion or two, or six.

Katie also has a walk-in wardrobe and shoe closet, or as Keith calls it, a ‘shoe farm’. But the real farming is done outside, where Katie keeps sheep and chickens – in a pink chicken coop, naturally. Katie reveals that she’s got at least 200 animals, but has ‘given up counting’.

Katie’s not the only one with glamorous taste: Tom Jones has sold his Beverly Hills mansion and quit the US

As seen on TV! The Slim House of TV fame is up for sale

Video Of The Week

Katie told Keith ‘If you’d just given me two more weeks, because we’re having it renovated, and it would have looked completely different. But you guys didn’t want to wait.’

You’ll have to invite the camera’s back when it’s finished, Katie!