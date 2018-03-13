The views alone could sell this impressive house!

Looking for a room with a view? This handsome Victorian property in South Cornwall has them in abundance

Welcome to Kynance Bay House. This home is currently on the market, but it won’t be on for long with these breathtaking panoramic sea views.

The family home is set in Lizard Village, incidentally the most southerly point of the British mainland. This idyllic location offers expansive views of many sight-seeing points of interest – Kynance Cove, Frog Rock, Old Lizard Head, and Lizard Point.

In addition to THOSE views the house boasts five bedrooms, two attached annexes, two reception rooms, sun room, fitted kitchen and extensive loft room.

The house was built in 1888 and was for a time the residence of J.C. Trewin OBE, the Guardian drama critic. The house is somewhat famous having featuring in his memoir ‘Up from The Lizard’.

Much of the surrounding land is National Trust, making the area popular with holiday makers. Kynance Cove, one of the best-loved beaches in the county, is only two miles to the west.

With a living room offering views like these why would you ever watch television? It’s no surprise that the current homeowners haven’t obstructed the windows with curtains or blinds.

Drink in the impressive views over meals times. The kitchen features a charming window seat, the ideal place to sit and watch the boats go by.

The bedroom offers serene scenic views too.

The dining room has to be the only room without a view. All that simple means is no one will be distracted during family meal times.

No need to hang a beautiful landscape painting, the view is far more impressive.

This impressive home is currently on the market with Savills Cornwall, with a guide price of £1,000,000

