And the fictional cottage from the Famous Five books is top of the list!

A recent survey looking at the most wanted famous homes in Britain shows that as a nation we are still longing for traditional values. Large and grand famous properties such as Buckingham Palace were shunned in favour of some slightly more modest abodes.

Taking the top spot is Kirrin Cottage from the Famous Five books by Enid Blyton. The fictional property, home to George and her family in the series of much-loved children’s books, was chosen as the perfect home by more than a quarter of the 2,000 people surveyed.

Second on the most sought-after list is another seaside residence – the quaint Cornish cottage owned by ITV’s Doc Martin. 20 per cent of participants chose Fern Cottage in Port Isaac as their dream home. And who can blame them with those stunning views overlooking the harbour and out to the Atlantic?

Although it has been more than forty years since Felicity Kendal and Richard Briers starred as Tom and Barbara Good in The Good Life, the couple’s home still holds a place in the nation’s heart, coming third in the poll of most popular famous properties. More than 10 per cent of people chose the suburban property as their ideal home.

The fourth and fifth spots have been occupied by a couple of slightly more flashy properties: the penthouse apartment owned by Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey novels and the Love Island villa in Majorca.

The survey was carried out by Origin, manufacturer of bespoke aluminium bi-folding doors, windows and blinds.

‘It’s interesting to see that Kirrin Cottage and the home of Tom and Barbara were both voted so highly in the list, despite not being in the public eye for decades, ‘ says Ben Brocklesby, Director at Origin. ‘It shows how as a nation, we still have a love of traditional homes that have a sense of nostalgia to them.’