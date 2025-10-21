Dusk has slashed the price of their stunning ottoman bed to £49 – but you’ll have to be quick, as you can only grab it today
Not only is this an excellent deal, it's also the bed of choice for many of the Ideal Home team
Stop what you're doing because I’m possibly about to bring you the best discount of the year - DUSK is selling their stunning Ascot Ottoman Double Bed for just £49. Yep, you heard me right, £49.
There’s no denying that the best beds can often come with an expensive price tag. After all, you want your bed to last years, as you would your best mattress. While DUSK has always been one of the most affordable outlets to purchase quality bed frames, this is easily the best deal I have seen for a long time.
Originally £299, the Ascot Ottoman Double Bed is £250 off and already members of the Ideal Home team are racing to snap it up fast. But you’ll have to be quick, as this deal will only last for today, or as long as stocks last - here’s everything you need to know.
I thought it was a practical joke when I first spotted this deal, a very, very delayed April Fools prank. But while a £49 DUSK bed frame was not on my 2025 bingo card, I was happy to be wrong.
Alongside two other discounted bed frames - the Versailles Bed Frame in Mauve (£65) and the Chambery Bed Frame in Berry (from £51) - DUSK has drastically dropped the prices of these beds in homage to a mistake last autumn, where products were accidentally reduced by 80% for just over an hour until the error was corrected.
Now, you have just today to pick up these bargain beds. In fact, Content Editor, Lauren Bradbury, has already snapped up the Ascott Ottoman Bed this morning.
The Ascott Ottoman bed is discounted in Apricot, and given that terracotta bedrooms are surging in popularity right now, I’d say this peachy tone is a great choice. Made with soft, matte velvet fabric and a soft, curved headboard, this bed looks stylish and comfortable. Curved furniture is certainly the flavour for 2025 - your guests won’t believe you picked up this on-trend frame for less than a meal out for two.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Of course, the biggest draw of this bed is its handy underbed storage, where there is plenty of space to store everything from bedding, towels and pillows - or any clutter you don’t want on show. This bed is also owned by Molly Cleary, one of Ideal Home’s Content Editors, who recommends it based on its handy storage.
‘I've had the Ascot bed for about a year now, and the storage element has been a revelation for keeping clutter out of my bedroom,’ she says.
‘Assembling it was so easy, and the mechanism for lifting it is very uncomplicated. The storage space is deep enough to allow you to pop more organised boxes in there – I use mine to stash winter or summer clothes as well as bits and bobs that I don't want to put far out of reach in the loft.
‘The design of the bed adds so much to a room too, with its subtle curved edges. All in all, it's a really high-quality bed, especially at this sale price!'
With Christmas right around the corner, now is the perfect time to elevate your bedroom and guest bedroom ideas. And I have to say you won’t get a better price than this stylish DUSK bed frame. Will you be picking it up?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.