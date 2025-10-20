Habitat x Margo Selby’s latest collection is a masterclass in using joyful, bold colour – prices start at just £10

If you’re a fan of embracing colour in your home, then you’ll already know that Habitat is one of the best places to pick up joyful and bright home decor. And the brand’s latest collection with iconic designer Margo Selby is a masterclass in bold, dopamine-inducing retro decor.

It was only last year that we were blessed with the Habitat x Margo Selby collection in honour of Habitat’s 60th birthday, and following the success of the collection, a new range of colourful designs has landed to brighten up autumn’s home decor trends .

From striking lamps to stunning rugs, if you’re a fan of the ‘70s interior revival happening right now, this is the collection for you.

The Buster Red Cushion of one of the peices we can't wait to pick up. (Image credit: Habitat)

The collection is available to shop at both Habitat and Argos, with pieces being added to the website from 19 October. The whole collection is not fully available to shop right now, so I’d recommend keeping your eyes peeled for new pieces to drop.

Margo Selby is a British artist and designer who works predominantly in woven textiles, with an emphasis on bold colours and geometric patterns. The new collection includes a range of new pieces in Margo’s iconic Buster print - inspired by a ribbed weaving technique known as rep weaving.

The print is named after her grandfather, Buster, who was a skilled pattern cutter and partner at an acclaimed Savile Row tailoring house. The result is a striking collection of bedding, rugs, cushions and lighting.

‘Following the success of our 60th anniversary collaboration last year, we’re proud to welcome the return of renowned British artist and textile designer Margo Selby to Habitat,’ says Andrew Tanner, Head of Design at Habitat.

‘This striking new collection continues to celebrate the quality of Margo’s woven techniques and signature printed textiles, featuring geometric motifs and statement colour palettes across textiles, bedding and lighting. Margo’s pieces embrace colour and print, and we're so excited to be able to continue to bring Margo’s distinctive design style to customers shopping with us through Habitat, Argos and Sainsbury’s this autumn.’

The Habitat x Margo Selby collection making an appearance at Habitat's most recent press showcase. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)

I’m particularly taken with the lighting options, which nail one of the biggest lighting trends of the year - retro style. The Buster Floor Lamp (£140) in particular is my favourite. It embraces the ever-popular bobbin shape, whilst a rainbow of colours complements the overall shape. It’s not available just yet, but when it launches online, I predict it will be a bestseller.

‘My studio team and I are all very proud to be working with Habitat again, a brand that has been leading the way in creating iconic British design-led homewares for over 60 years,’ said Margo Selby.

​’It’s been exciting to see my artwork and authentic, handcrafted designs translated into affordable, well-made pieces that will be accessible to everyone. ​ I’ve particularly enjoyed designing the lighting pieces in this collection, exploring patterns in sculptural form with the Bobbin Lamp and reimagining a yarn cone for the Hibberd Portable lamp.

​​'​I’m especially proud of the woven Buster rugs and cushions, created by artisans using looms like those in our studio. Each design is named after family members who have shaped my creative path, from my grannie Janie’s cross-stitch lessons and my grandpa Buster’s tailoring background to my cousin Ned’s graphic design influence.’

If you can’t wait, here are a few Habitat x Margot Selby designs available to shop right now.

Habitat Habitat 60 Klee Cotton Bedding Set by Margo Selby - Single £30 at Habitat Fresh, funky and the reviews say it's comfy, this striking set is perfect for livening up a bedroom. Habitat Habitat 60 Klee Ceramic Table Lamp by Margo Selby - Multi £95 at Habitat I'm a sucker for a pretty lamp, and this is one of the prettiest lamps I've spotted. It's playful colourways are an easy way to make a space look joyful. Habitat Habitat 60 Ronda Embroidered Cushion by Margo Selby -43x43cm £20 at Habitat The blend of bold colours on this cushion complement each other perfectly. It may be bold, but as demonstrated by Habitat, it will suit a neutral chair or sofa.

Are you a fan of this striking collection?