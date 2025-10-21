Last month, Pottery Barn, the iconic homeware brand beloved by Americans, finally arrived in the UK. And this week, Pottery Barn’s Christmas collection landed on the site, too.

Pottery Barn first launched here with its autumn range. But since Christmas decorations have been flying off the shelves, both physical and virtual, of most brands and retailers since last month, it’s no surprise that Pottery Barn is getting in on the action, too. And boy, was I impressed with some of the unique and hard-to-find-elsewhere designs from the new collection, which is rather sizable I might add.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the show Friends - or have ever watched it - you’ll be familiar with the brand from The One with the Apothecary Table episode where Rachel buys a Pottery Barn apothecary table for her flat she shares with Phoebe, but the twist is that Phoebe doesn’t like Pottery Barn or any other mass-produced brands.

By the end of the episode, Phoebe comes around and I think she’d like these new pieces of Christmas decor, too. These are the festive pieces that I think Pottery Barn does better than most other brands.

1. Gingerbread-inspired tableware

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Food-inspired Christmas decor in general is one of the biggest Christmas trends for 2025. And, of course, gingerbread is one of the sweet treats traditionally associated with the festive season. And Pottery Barn really went all out with gingerbread-style Christmas tableware which includes everything from gingerbread man-shaped mug to gingerbread house-shaped salt and pepper shakers. So cute!

This range is part of Pottery Barn’s ‘Nostalgic Classics’ Christmas theme - one of three revealed by the brand this season - which celebrates the nostalgia of childhood Christmases, complete with some gingerbread.

Pottery Barn Gingerbread Stoneware Napkin Rings, mixed set of 4 £69 at Pottery Barn As far as Christmas napkin rings go, these are definitely the best I've seen this year, at least thus far. Pottery Barn Mr Spice Holiday Ceramic Mug £16 at Pottery Barn How adorable is this gingerbread man mug?! And it also comes in a female version, as well as a gingerbread house complete with a lid. Pottery Barn Gingerbread Train Stoneware Appetiser Plates, set of 4 £59 at Pottery Barn Plates shaped as gingerbread trains? Yes please! There's also a snowflake, a teddy bear and a sleigh version, too. Pottery Barn Gingerbread House Place Card Holders, set of 4 £29 at Pottery Barn Pottery Barn managed to turn even place card holders into something pretty and adorable at the same time with these little gingerbread houses.

2. Christmas stockings and stocking holders

If you like the look of this festive fireplace, you can recreate it with the help of Pottery Barn's Mink Faux Fur Stockings. (Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Of course, you can get Christmas stockings pretty much anywhere. But it’s Pottery Barn’s wide range of choice that’s impressed me, along with the lovely (and even some unusual) designs. Even the pets are accounted for with a bone-shaped stocking available.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you’re wondering how to best hang your stockings, the answer is a decorative stocking holder. Now, I’ve never really been that aware of stocking holders - and several other Ideal Home team members are in the same boat as me, being used to hanging their stockings from a nail in the mantelpiece - but now I’m obsessed because Pottery Barn has so many gorgeous designs on offer, including one with a slot for a Polaroid photo so that it’s clear which stocking belongs to who.

3. Christmas quilted pillowcases and bedspreads

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Christmas can take over the whole house if you let it. And that includes the bedroom.

Christmas bed linen is one way to inject the festive spirit into the space and how to decorate even a small bedroom for Christmas. But one thing that feels especially cosy and wintery are padded patchwork quilts, which are currently trending, and are something of a specialty for Pottery Barn. The brand even makes matching quilted pillowcases so that you can have a coordinating set.

From simpler snowflake-inspired designs to more complex ones mixing lots of different patterns like the Winter Wreath quilted pillowcase and bedspread, Pottery Barn has got it all and more.

What are you thinking of snapping up from the Pottery Barn Christmas shop ahead of the big holiday?