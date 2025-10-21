Pottery Barn just dropped its first Christmas collection in the UK - these are the pieces of festive decor that the brand does best
I think even Phoebe would approve!
Last month, Pottery Barn, the iconic homeware brand beloved by Americans, finally arrived in the UK. And this week, Pottery Barn’s Christmas collection landed on the site, too.
Pottery Barn first launched here with its autumn range. But since Christmas decorations have been flying off the shelves, both physical and virtual, of most brands and retailers since last month, it’s no surprise that Pottery Barn is getting in on the action, too. And boy, was I impressed with some of the unique and hard-to-find-elsewhere designs from the new collection, which is rather sizable I might add.
Of course, if you’re a fan of the show Friends - or have ever watched it - you’ll be familiar with the brand from The One with the Apothecary Table episode where Rachel buys a Pottery Barn apothecary table for her flat she shares with Phoebe, but the twist is that Phoebe doesn’t like Pottery Barn or any other mass-produced brands.
By the end of the episode, Phoebe comes around and I think she’d like these new pieces of Christmas decor, too. These are the festive pieces that I think Pottery Barn does better than most other brands.
1. Gingerbread-inspired tableware
Food-inspired Christmas decor in general is one of the biggest Christmas trends for 2025. And, of course, gingerbread is one of the sweet treats traditionally associated with the festive season. And Pottery Barn really went all out with gingerbread-style Christmas tableware which includes everything from gingerbread man-shaped mug to gingerbread house-shaped salt and pepper shakers. So cute!
This range is part of Pottery Barn’s ‘Nostalgic Classics’ Christmas theme - one of three revealed by the brand this season - which celebrates the nostalgia of childhood Christmases, complete with some gingerbread.
As far as Christmas napkin rings go, these are definitely the best I've seen this year, at least thus far.
Plates shaped as gingerbread trains? Yes please! There's also a snowflake, a teddy bear and a sleigh version, too.
2. Christmas stockings and stocking holders
Of course, you can get Christmas stockings pretty much anywhere. But it’s Pottery Barn’s wide range of choice that’s impressed me, along with the lovely (and even some unusual) designs. Even the pets are accounted for with a bone-shaped stocking available.
And if you’re wondering how to best hang your stockings, the answer is a decorative stocking holder. Now, I’ve never really been that aware of stocking holders - and several other Ideal Home team members are in the same boat as me, being used to hanging their stockings from a nail in the mantelpiece - but now I’m obsessed because Pottery Barn has so many gorgeous designs on offer, including one with a slot for a Polaroid photo so that it’s clear which stocking belongs to who.
For most, pets are members of the family just like any of the humans. So they deserve their special Christmas stockings, too!
Available in three traditionally Christmassy colourways, these stockings are also the perfect way to incorporate the Christmas bow trend into your decor.
Made from aluminium, this metal stocking holder has a very rustic, almost antique look to it thanks to the bronze-effect powder coating.
3. Christmas quilted pillowcases and bedspreads
Christmas can take over the whole house if you let it. And that includes the bedroom.
Christmas bed linen is one way to inject the festive spirit into the space and how to decorate even a small bedroom for Christmas. But one thing that feels especially cosy and wintery are padded patchwork quilts, which are currently trending, and are something of a specialty for Pottery Barn. The brand even makes matching quilted pillowcases so that you can have a coordinating set.
From simpler snowflake-inspired designs to more complex ones mixing lots of different patterns like the Winter Wreath quilted pillowcase and bedspread, Pottery Barn has got it all and more.
Made by hand using lots of different fabrics and patterns, this quilted pillowcase comes in three different sizes, as do all the other designs in the range.
This quilted bedspread can adorn your bedroom all winter long, not just in the lead up to Christmas. The one downside of patchwork quilts? They tend to be quite pricey, much like this one.
What are you thinking of snapping up from the Pottery Barn Christmas shop ahead of the big holiday?
