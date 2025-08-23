British homeware brands are among some of the best places to shop for new accessories, furniture and even paint and wallpaper. Our high street (and beyond) is bursting with home-grown talent that will fill your space with high-quality, trend-led pieces.

If you're looking for the next big home decor trend, the giants on the high street, such as John Lewis and Marks and Spencer, are behind many of the emerging new looks and latest bestselling lamps or best sofas. However, they aren't the only ones waving the flag for British designers and retailers.

The UK is known for craftsmanship and creative flair, a fact that continues to be confirmed by heritage brands such as Christy and relative newcomers such as Piglet in Bed.

I've rounded up some of the best British homeware brands to shop right now. Every brand on the list below is founded and based in the UK, with many of them still manufacturing in Britain too.

Most affordable

1. John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Founded: 1864

Known for: Its 'Never Knowingly Undersold' promise on home appliances, stylish furniture and home furnishings

A giant of the British high street, John Lewis is one of those places where you can buy absolutely anything for your home. By bringing back its 'Never Knowingly Undersold' promise, it has become one of the best places to buy kitchen appliances at the best possible price.

However, in the last couple of years, it has raised the game with its own brand of homeware. They even ran a collaboration with Channel 4's Interior Design Masters winner.

The design-forward sofas (indoor and outdoor) have been the stars of the show, along with the statement lighting and accent chairs. However, I'd also recommend keeping an eye on the upcoming collaborations that are dropping later this year.

2. Marks and Spencer

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Founded: 1884

Known for: Homeware staples from bedding to towels, alongside a stellar lighting range.

One of the most famous British homeware brands, Marks & Spencer, has always nailed the staples. Its bedding range is its most famous offering with a huge selection of bed linens, duvets and pillows. M&S's linen bedding is currently a favourite of our sleep editor, as it's one of the most affordable sets available on the high street with excellent reviews.

In the last few years, M&S lighting has also taken off, spawning several Instagram-famous designs, including the sell-out Kirsten check lamp and the Remi Table lamp. This year, it also brought back their popular collection with one of the UK's most famous interior designers, Kelly Hoppen.

3. Habitat

(Image credit: Habitat)

Founded: 1964

Known for: Design icons, affordable sofas and beautiful collaborations.

Habitat has its roots in the swinging 60s, and is still the go-to place for affordable design-forward homeware. It no longer has any standalone stores, so you will need to go online to shop the full collection. However, it joined the Sainsbury's group in 2017, and highlights from the range can be found in the homeware section at Sainsbury's.

Over the last two years, Habitat has launched its own made-to-order sofa collection and created one of the best Morris & Co collaborations we've seen today. It celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 with a 60 Years of Design collection created with designers such as Sebastian Conran, Felix Conran and Margo Selby. Inspired by the brand's archives, it drove the growing trend back towards colourful interiors with its now iconic scoop chair and red larsa dining chairs.

4. Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Founded: 1979

Known for: Its huge bedding and curtain range, alongside its famous Beatrice snuggle chair

Dunelm started as a market stall in Leicester market, selling second-hand, ready-made curtains and bedding. Today, it has 193 stores across the UK and still has one of the best ranges of bedding and curtains on the market, including a made-to-measure service

However, it has an impressive homeware range too, including its cult Beatrice snuggle chair, which is now available in a range of colours, patterns and different styles. The beauty of Dunelm is that it caters to every style from traditional to eclectic.

It's leaning into the colourful trend at the moment with the Elements range and its collaboration with Sophie Robinson, which is packed with colour and texture.

Best for home accessories

5. The White Company

(Image credit: The White Company)

Founded: 1994

Known for: Timeless white homeware and a lovely home fragrance range

For 30 years, The White Company has been shorthand for timeless and well-made homeware. Founded by Chrissie Rucker as a mail-order brochure, the brand has grown into a cornerstone of the Great British high street. You'll find one in nearly every city (and many towns) across the UK.

It has a strong brand identity with a neutral colour palette and sourcing the finest materials, whether that is from Italy or Vietnam, at its heart.

The White Company bedding and home fragrances, such as 'Winter' have a cult following. However, the glassware and other home accessories are not to be overlooked. But where the brand shines year after year is with its Christmas collection. Every year, the range of wreaths and decorations is understated, elegant and timeless. Its pre-lit Christmas trees are the stars of the show and always make our list of the best artificial Christmas trees.

6. Nkuku

(Image credit: Nkuku)

Founded: 2003

Known for: Handcrafted homeware made from natural, reclaimed and recycled materials

Nkuku was founded by Alistair and Alex Cooke, and sells a range of furniture and tableware that reflects the brand's key values of eco-conscious natural materials, ethical sourcing and exceptional craftsmanship.

Most of the products are made in India with specialist craftspeople. The furniture and home accessories are investments, but they're designed to be loved and used for years to come. The brand's bestsellers, such as the artisan-made rugs, indigo drop mugs and handmade glasses, reflect this timeless appeal.

'At Nkuku, we tend to steer away from trends, focusing instead on consciously designed furniture and homeware that celebrate natural materials and traditional crafts,' explains Poppy Munson, Product Developer at Nkuku.

Nkuku's full range is available to buy online, but you can also see the Nkuku range in person at John Lewis or at its flagship Lifestyle Store in Devon. The brand is also opening a second store at Redbrick in West Yorkshire.

7. Pooky

(Image credit: Pooky)

Founded: 2014

Known for: Colourful lighting and rechargeable lamps

If one brand embodies English eccentricity, it is Pooky. The lighting brand is beloved by interior designers and industry experts for its bold and beautiful light fittings and table lamps. All the designs are designed and developed in the UK and then crafted in a specialist factory in India.

Pooky sells its lamps and shades separately so you can mix and match to create a custom look or upgrade another lamp you already have. It's perfected every element of lighting, including offering stunning sockets and switches that blend into your design scheme.

However, one of the biggest achievements has been revolutionising the rechargeable lighting game with a massive range of stunning statement table lamps, floor lamps, pendant lights and wall lights.

Pooky has a couple of showrooms to see its collection in person in Gloucestershire, Chelsea and at Redbrick.

Best for furniture

8. Darlings of Chelsea

(Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea)

Founded: 2005

Known for: The most comfortable sofa bed on the market

Darlings of Chelsea is well known on the Ideal Home desk as the home of the best sofa beds you can buy, the Bromley sofa bed, which is available in over 175 upholstery options. Its sofa beds are an investment piece, but they are both comfortable to sit and sleep on. The brand is also home to a range of beautiful sofas and beds that are designed and handcrafted in the UK.

'With British craftsmanship at the heart of everything we do, each piece is made to order by skilled artisans using the finest materials,' says John Darlings, the founder of Darlings of Chelsea. 'From frame to finish, our collections reflect timeless design, quality, and comfort — all made locally, without compromise. When you choose Darlings of Chelsea, you're supporting British manufacturing and bringing home furniture made to last a lifetime.'

The brand has four showrooms in Parsons Green, Hertford, Birmingham and Surrey where you can test out its sofas. One of the brand's bestsellers is the Weymouth Sofa, a traditional and understated design that is ideal for small living room ideas.

9. Sofas & Stuff

(Image credit: Sofas & Stuff)

Founded: 2009

Known for: Made-to-order patterned sofas

Sofas & Stuff was founded in rural West Sussex by Andrew Cussins and his wife, Julia. The brand specialises in bespoke British-made sofas and beds. The sofa styles are quite traditional in style, but can be made entirely around you. You are free to choose every element on your sofa from the fabric, bespoke detailing, right down to the cushion interiors. Each piece of furniture is handmade to order in Preston, Lancashire.

Where it shines is its offering of patterned fabrics. You can choose whether you are looking for a ticking stripe, a check or something from famous houses such as Sanderson and Linwood; it will have a fabric to suit you.

The brand has 25 bespoke sofa shops across the UK covering the North, South and Scotland.

10. Furniture Village

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Founded: 1980

Known for: A large range of good-value furniture you can test in one of 58 stores

Furniture Village opened its first store in Abingdon, Oxfordshire and has grown to be one of the UK's largest privately owned homeware companies and is still completely family owned. If you're in the market for a sofa, or a bed and want to look in person you can head to one of the many stores across the UK.

The retailer sources its collections from manufacturers and suppliers across the UK, Europe and Asia. Alongside Furniture Village's own brand furniture, you will find big-name brands such as Silentnight and Emma, alongside UK-made Harrison Spinks and Hypnos.

11. Sofa.com

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Founded: 2006

Known for: Cool sofa shapes and modular styles that will grow with you

If you are on the lookout for the next big sofa style, then sofa.com will likely already have a version. It has a gorgeous range of modular sofas, including the Ren Modular sofa, which we named Ideal Home's Best Sofa 2024 for its unique wedge module that creates a rounded configuration. The new Ren Chaise sofa, with its rounded shape, is also one to watch.

All the designs are developed in the UK, but the production takes place in a dedicated factory in Poland. The brand's big emphasis is on pieces that are built to last, so it also offers replaceable covers and cushion pads across its handmade designs.

The brand has 8 dedicated showrooms across the UK, and a number of concessions in Frasers and Flannels.

Best for bedding and towels

12. Piglet in Bed

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Founded: 2017

Known for: Its cult gingham bedding and mix-and-match linen bedding sets.

Piglet in Bed is one of the driving forces behind the gingham bedding trend, and one of the best places to buy bedding. It has driven out the crisp white bedding look and replaced it with playful patterns and cosy colours with its now iconic Botanical Green gingham bedding.

'I launched Piglet in Bed in 2017 from my mum’s garden shed in rural West Sussex, with my fingers crossed that I wasn’t the only one looking for high-quality basics for the home that are as cosy as they are beautiful,' says Jessica Hanley, Founder and CEO of Piglet in Bed. 'I’ve always believed that the best homes aren’t perfect, they’re personal, full of things that tell your story.'

Piglet in Bed still specialises in bedding but has expanded its range to include gorgeous stripe towels, sleepware, table linens and much more. The linen bedding, which remains the heart of the brand, is made in Portugal in a family-run textile mill. The rest of the range is made with skilled partners around the world in Portugal, India, Turkey and the UK.

The brand recently opened three standalone stores in Harrogate, Bath and Tunbridge Wells. But you can also find it in Fenwick, Kingston and Jarrolds, Norwich.

13. Woolroom

(Image credit: Woolroom)

Founded: 2003

Known for: Machine-washable wool bedding and blankets made from British wool

Woolroom specialises in wool bedding and makes some of the best duvets, pillows and best mattress toppers that the Ideal Home team have tested. All the wool products used in its bedding are made from British wool that is processed in the UK and Belgium; it is then finished and assembled in Lithuania.

The wool bedding comes with a Wool ID® so you can trace exactly where the sheep that contributed the wool for your bedding come from in the UK. This year Woolroom launches a range of artisan mattresses which are handcrafted with British wool over a two-day period.

14. Christy

(Image credit: Christy)

Founded: 1850

Known for: Classic bedding and making the Wimbledon towels

You probably know Christy more as a towel brand; it originally started in the 1800s as a purveyor of towels, and was even Queen Victoria's towel brand of choice. It has also been the official towel partner of Wimbledon since 1988.

However, the bedding should not be overlooked. Christy excels at making excellent quality classic bedding with contemporary details, such as the scallop bedding set. The supersoft flannel bedding is also worth looking out for.

However, if you're in the market to upgrade your towels, take a look at the brand's recently launched archive collection. It is currently available to pre-order and filled with colourful geometric patterns on towels and dressing gowns inspired by the brand's history.

15. Simba

(Image credit: Simba)

Founded: 2016

Known for: The original 'mattress in a box' and adjustable pillows

Bedding isn't just about the pretty stuff on top; it's about having the right foundations to give you the best sleep possible. Simba mattresses is the brand behind the top-rated mattress (The Simba Hybrid Original) in our best mattresses guide. It was also one of the first brands to produce a hybrid pillow that you could customise the height and firmness at home.

All the mattresses are manufactured in Greater Manchester, the springs coming from Leeds and the foam from Middleton. The brand's bed range is also not to be overlooked; it offers a range of bed frames with and without storage, all of which are made in Yorkshire.

Simba has no standalone stores, but if you want to test before you buy, you can test a Simba mattress out at Bensons for Beds and John Lewis.

Best for kitchenware

16. Dualit

(Image credit: Dualit)

Founded: 1945

Known for: Its iconic classic toaster and kettle

If you take a quick glance around the most stylish kitchens, it's a given that they will include a Dualit toaster, and likely the matching kettle. The brand's classic toaster launched in 1952; today, these toasters are still hand-built in a factory in West Sussex. You'll be able to find the name of the person who assembled that toaster on the base plate.

Since the 1950s Dualit has expanded its range of products, adding new toaster and kettle styles to its range, and also launching a range of coffee machines and small appliances, including an air fryer. In classic Dualit style, each appliance has a slick, elegant look you want to show off in a kitchen.

17. Denby

(Image credit: Denby)

Founded: 1809

Known for: Beautiful dinner sets and mugs

Denby is one of those brands your mum, grandma and great-grandma all probably owned. The ceramics brand has been going since 1809, making beautiful dinner sets and tableware in Derbyshire using the local iron-rich clay. Today, the brand still champions handcrafted, made-to-last ceramics made in England.

Specialising in timeless pieces, one of the brand's bestsellers, Imperial Blue, has been in the range since 1989, and is still as popular today as it was then. Even the new pieces in the range, such as the