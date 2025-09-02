John Lewis’ Christmas shop is open, and the decorations are already selling fast – I predict these 12 will sell out first

This is not a drill, the John Lewis online Christmas shop 2025 is officially open! I know we’ve only just welcomed the start of September – but as soon as summer comes to an end and the first browning leaves appear on the streets, it’s only natural our attention turns to early Christmas prep! Especially because the likes of John Lewis Christmas decorations don’t hang around for long.

Year after year, the moment John Lewis’ Christmas baubles and other whimsical Christmas ideas and decorations drop, they start selling like hot cakes! This was the case with last year’s John Lewis Christmas collection – and many of my predictions did come true with my top picks like the disco ball cherries among the first to sell out.

This year is no exception as customers are already shopping the Christmas offering with fervour. This year the offering is bigger than ever and the retailer has introduced a line-up of new collaborators, including MADE51 is a brand of handmade fabric decorations created by the UN Refugee Agency and the Netflix show Stranger Things.

But without further ado, let’s get into my top John Lewis picks for the festive season, which I predict will sell out first.

John Lewis Christmas decoration top picks

John Lewis Christmas themes

Each year, John Lewis presents its festive collection through a handful of Christmas trends or themes. These change every year – and these are the four John Lewis Christmas themes for 2025.

1. Enchanting Tales

If I had to pick one look I’m excited about this Christmas, it would be this one. Enchanting Tales is a theme filled with bold patterns and colours and fun. It feels like something new and fresh – so, of course, I love it. Based on theatre motifs and the festive tradition of pantomime, jewel tones and golds are paired with stripes and harlequin patterns – I can't wait for the Shatterproof Harlequin Baubles to launch. It’s glamorous but super playful – the perfect combination for Christmas, if you ask me.

2. Heirloom Splendour

As the name suggests, Heirloom Splendour is all about nostalgia. But while a lot of the time, Christmas looks that steer towards nostalgia and tradition can feel a bit predictable, Heirloom Splendour looks to the past but focuses on the cute and fun elements of it. From traditional sweet treats made into felt decorations to ruffled striped XL bowls, this trend is anything but boring.

3. Worldly Treasures

If you’re something of a globetrotter with love for travel and getting to know various cultures around the world, you’re going to love the Worldly Treasures theme. John Lewis has turned your travelling essentials - think a passport, camera, backpack, suitcase etc. - and popular motifs and food items from famous cultures into fun novelty baubles.

4. Ancient Wonders

The Ancient Wonders Christmas theme, much like Heirloom Splendour, looks to the past for inspiration. But it goes much further back – I’m talking prehistoric times. So if you or your little ones are into dinosaurs, wooly mammoths or even mythical creatures like Yeti, this is the theme for you.

Which John Lewis decorations are you going to be adding to your basket? Whichever you’ve got your eye on, best act fast to avoid disappointment.