I can’t stop thinking about this bobbin lamp from Very – it’s a perfect Pooky dupe for a fraction of the price

Who said table lamps have to be boring? After all, 2025 has been the year for fun design choices, bold colours and eye-catching shapes, and this new bobble lamp from Very combines the best of these elements.

Earlier this year the Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp went viral and, of course, Pooky is known and loved for its playful bobbin designs, like the Wobster and Lillee. In fact, the latter instantly sprung to mind when I first saw Very’s wooden bobble lamp. It’s a dupe so good that I *audibly gasped* when I saw the £100 difference in price.

Very Bobble Wooden Table Lamp £30 at very.co.uk The stripes may be bigger and the base may be darker than the version from Pooky, but I can't stop thinking about this table lamp from Very. It's all you need to add a statement glow to your home while tapping into some of the biggest colour and design trends of the season. Plus, it's only £30 – what more could you want? Pooky Lighting Lillee Table Lamp in Burgundy with Ruby Empire shade £132 at Pooky This iconic design from Pooky is one of the brands best sellers, and I'm obsessed with how the subtle pleated ticking stripes complement the bolder bobbin base. But, the price tag makes this lamp feel quite the commitment.

With two on trend colourways to choose from (a rich shade of burgundy with a pink and red shade, and a deep forest green with accents of soft beige), the lamps are the perfect way to make a beautiful statement in any corner of your home. And, priced at just £30 for both the base and shade together, you really can’t go wrong.

‘Lamps are the perfect low-commitment way to have fun with interiors. They don’t take up too much space, yet they can instantly lift a room through bold colour, texture, or shape,’ says Sally Goodwin, Design Manager at Very.

And that’s what I love the most about these lamps – the bobbin base, striped shades and trendy colours are bold and in style, but in a way that feels timeless. Whether you pick red or green, they’re the sort of addition to your home that you won’t tire of by the time next season comes around.

(Image credit: Very Home, Bobble Wooden Table Lamp – £30)

The bobbin trend took the high street by storm a few years ago, and everything from table legs to photo frames were adorned with this vintage twist. But, given the short life cycle of trends these days, you’d be forgiven if you thought that bobbin accessories were on the way out.

However, if this year is anything to go by, the bobbin trend is very much here to stay, especially when it comes to lighting ideas. ‘Bobble lamps are having a major moment right now,’ explains Sally. ‘They take the joyful energy of the dopamine dressing trend and reimagine it for interiors, bringing a playful pop of personality into any space,’ she says.

(Image credit: Very)

Wireless lamps have been all the rage this year, but this lamp from Very is wired. However, the bulb is not included, so if you want more flexibility on placements, consider buying a rechargeable lightbulb for your lamp, like this one from Amazon.

Whether you place the lamp against a neutral wall and let the playful pattern do the talking, or position it within a more maximalist scheme, the opportunities are endless.

According to Very, these bobble lamps have become a standout bestseller in the brand’s autumn/winter range. So, if you want to get your hands on this affordable yet stylish Pooky dupe, you’ll need to be quick.

