The silver fox has been sharing photos and videos of his home on Instagram

This Morning…. we have a real treat for you! A little peek into the home life of everyone’s favourite TV presenter, Phillip Schofield. While his TV ‘wife’ Holly Willoughby prefers to share her wardrobe choices on Instagram, Phil has been busy posting pics and videos of his gorgeous Oxfordshire home.

As stunning as the couple themselves: Inside Matt and Emma Willis’s home in Hertfordshire

If you’re anything like us, we bet you can’t wait to take a look around! We wonder if Gordon the Gopher is in residence? Hopefully he hasn’t been turned into a squeaky rug…

At Christmas last year, Phillip shared this clip of the family sitting room, all dressed for the season. As you can see, the Schofields are a stylish bunch, with two inviting sofas in charcoal and navy, adorned with a scattering of cushions in on-trend geometric and tribal prints. Above the energy-saving wood burner, you’ll spot four stockings – we presume for Phillip, wife Stephanie and daughters Molly and Ruby.

Now off to Pride of Britain!! A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

The Schofields have also gone for neutrals in the open-plan kitchen/dining/family room. There’s nothing like a window mirror to make a room seem bigger – although this space already looks generous to us! You can find a similar design at Primrose & Plum.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Grey Square Window Wall Mirror, £265, Primrose & Plum

Here’s a more recent video, where gadget lover Phillip unboxes a flashy new wine cooler for his conservatory. Not sure he’s overly impressed with the £1,300 price tag though. Loving those sage green window frames Phil!

Video Of The Week

And here’s another shot of the conservatory, this time dressed for Christmas.

Happy Christmas Eve 🎄😘 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Next, we go upstairs into what we guess might be the master bedroom. This is a strong look for Mr Schofield – is it just us or does he coordinate with the curtains?!

More Insta-worthy interiors: Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

Keep your eyes peeled on @schofe for more interior inspiration from Phillip and Stephanie.