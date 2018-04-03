Here’s what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding flowers might look like

Philippa Craddock has been revealed as the official wedding florist, so we've taken a look back at some of her work

They’ve already picked out a cake, a venue, a honeymoon location and (we assume) a dress. So what’s next on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding to-do list? The flowers, that’s what! And Buckingham Palace has just announced who will be in charge of the royal blooms – renowned floral designer Philippa Craddock.

Philippa is, not surprisingly, chuffed to bits. ‘I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers,’ she says. ‘Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront.’

Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Philippa will be responsible for transforming both St George’s Chapel and St George’s Hall in Windsor with her signature style. She plans to use Meghan’s favourite flowers – peonies – mixed in with white roses and foxgloves for a classic English country garden look. She’ll also work with plenty of foliage, adding in beech, birch and hornbeam, freshly cut from the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

A smaller arrangement could look something like this – one of Philippa’s previous creations.

Image credit: Philippa Craddock

Though it may be her most high-profile commission yet, Philippa is used to the big occasion. Her clients includes Alexander McQueen, British Vogue and Christian Dior, and she has worked her magic at Ronan and Storm Keating’s wedding and at numerous garden parties in the grounds of Kensington Palace. This stunning table display is another fine example of her talents.

Image credit: Philippa Craddock

We can’t wait to see what sort of magic Philippa conjures up for Harry and Meghan’s special day.

