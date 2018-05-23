The Love in the Countryside host's two dogs are on hand to help show it off, too

We’ve long had a girl crush on Love in the Countryside host Sara Cox. We’ve followed the down-to-earth Bolton lass from her stint on Radio 1’s prestigious Breakfast Show to her ‘potty’ hosting of The Great Pottery Throw Down, her cheeky ways never failing to raise a smile.

Another superstar DJ home: Fearne Cotton gives fans a tour of her ‘Happy’ family home

And wouldn’t you know it, her home has got just has much charm. She once described it as ‘Complete chaos, But I love it!’ to the Huffington Post. It doesn’t look that disorganised to us, Sara!

Most of the shots – including this one of a grey corner sofa – feature Sara’s pooches Dolly and Beano. Loving the mismatched bird-print cushions.

When you’re up early to present your radio show, a good mattress is vital – Sara’s is from Casper. And we admire her use of a bold floral wallpaper. The deep-blue backdrop means it feels contemporary, rather than chinzy.

Get the look

Buy now: Alexandria Wallpaper in Lapis, £68 a roll, Designers Guild at John Lewis

Sara’s kitchen is definitely made for entertaining. And those handleless slab doors are smart as well as practical, especially with three small children running about the place.

This place has a fab kitchen! James Martin’s house in Hampshire is up for sale – and it has some very daring decorating schemes

After A post shared by Sara (@djsaracox) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Style wise, Sara likes to keep her backdrops mainly neutral, with a statement piece here and there. This green armchair is a perfect example. We’re sure the dogs appreciate the Hygge-influenced throw for snuggling.

Love my 3 cool girls A post shared by Sara (@djsaracox) on May 15, 2015 at 9:50am PDT

She also adds colour to the walls with modern art. As well as this Pure Evil limited-edition print, Sara has a dramatic original by Todd James.

Video Of The Week

Like most of us, Sara likes to fill her home with flowers. These dahlias and peonies are real beauties.

Thank youuuuu @achilleaflowers #flowerskillz A post shared by Sara (@djsaracox) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Here are some more blooms – in a pot made by Sara’s Pottery Throw Down mate, Rich Miller.

More celeb style: Inside Jools and Jamie Oliver’s London home

How could we not end with this photo of poor Beano at bath time? Life with the Cox family looks like a lot of fun to us!