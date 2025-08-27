The 5 nineties home decor trends I’m seeing everywhere right now – and experts say they’re back for good

What do you think of when you think about the nineties? Is it BritPop, chokers and Geri Halliwell's Union Jack mini dress? Either way, you no longer have to cast your mind back very far, as interiors experts have revealed the five '90s trends that are making a comeback.

It’s rare that the biggest home decor trends don’t make a comeback at some point, and while the past couple of years' trends have revolved around seventies and eighties maximalism, a few of this year’s biggest home trends have clear links to the nineties.

You can thank Oasis and the resurgence of Cool Britannia, as we’ve seen a surge in popularity of chrome finishings, primary colours and even bean bags - and the experts say these trends are more than a fleeting moment.

1. Primary colours

Primary Play was one of Etsy’s biggest trend predictions for the year, and it’s safe to say that it’s already left its mark, as pops of red, blue, and yellow have been a huge part of the dopamine decor trend .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jon Day)

‘The return of bold primary shades reflects our appetite for playful, optimistic interiors. In the ’90s, these colours were often used in blocky, graphic ways, e.g. for bright kitchen cupboards or kids’ furniture. Today, we’re using them more thoughtfully: a cobalt blue dresser against a neutral wall, or a mustard yellow accent chair to lift a painted dining set. They inject energy into the space without making it feel too busy,’ says Kate Palmer, Creative Director, The Painted Furniture Company .

‘In the ’90s, primaries were tied to pop culture and youth culture, bold, fun and a little rebellious. Now, it’s about injecting joy into our homes in a considered way. After years of neutrals, people are ready for colour again, but in a more curated, grown-up manner.’

2. Beanbags

Low-slung furniture was a breakout trend this year as we’ve sought comfort and feeling grounded, so it comes as no surprise that Big Bertha Original (beanbag specialists here in the UK) has seen a surge in sales as nostalgic comfort becomes more of a priority.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Scott)

‘The ‘90s were defined by relaxed, playful design, and bean bags started to be seen in more and more homes. Today, we’re seeing those same ideas reimagined in a more sophisticated way, with modern materials, softer palettes, and a focus on sustainability. It’s about recreating the fun, laid-back feel of the ’90s, but in a way that complements contemporary homes,’ says Hannah Blakey, buyer at Big Bertha Original.

‘We want our homes to feel like sanctuaries; soft, low-slung, inviting pieces that tick that box perfectly. At the same time, people are moving away from identikit interiors and are looking for statement items that show a bit of personality. A bean bag in an ultra-plush cord fabric, for example, delivers the nostalgia of the ’90s, but with a grown-up edge that feels right for 2025.’

3. Bold statement lighting

The first thing I picture when thinking about the ‘90s is a lava lamp, and I’m not alone in my thinking, as Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS , says quirky, statement lighting is a great way to capture the era. And this year, we’ve seen bold retro lighting trends dominate the high street.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

‘Lighting played a big part in the look, with funky lampshades and metallic wall lights adding personality to every room. Swapping out minimalism for bold geometric shapes is a simple way to channel that 90s vibe, and with the return of domed table and floor lamps, it’s never been easier to add a playful, stylish touch to your space,’ he says.

‘The 90s were all about making a statement- opulent chandeliers, sculptural floor lamps, and experimenting with different shapes and silhouettes in lighting and accessories. Today, we’re seeing a clear nod to 90s nostalgia, with retro-inspired lighting and accessories bringing warmth and comfort back into our homes.’

4. Soft, muted palettes

It's not just the bright pop colours coming back, but muted beige and even magnolia making a comeback. Paint trends are seeing a ‘90s resurgence with warm, creamy shades retaining popularity over white and grey.

‘From a design perspective, '90s interiors embraced contrast by pairing sleek, modern shapes with soft furnishings. Minimal backdrops were elevated by pops of colour and monochrome palettes were softened by warm neutrals,’ says Kathryn Lloyd, Crown Colour Specialist.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

‘To recreate the '90s aesthetic today, you need to start with the right palette, and our new Walls & Ceilings trend colours offer shades that capture the essence of the decade. For instance, Candy Clay brings a warm terracotta hue that adds depth and a touch of nostalgia. Try pairing it with Soft Blossom , a cool pinky-purple, to create a balanced and inviting space.

‘For a bolder '90s statement, explore combinations like Evergreen Echo with Powdered Clay - a soft green and pink duo that reflects the pastel moment of the era, while still feeling current. These shades are ideal for creating nostalgic yet modern spaces in bedrooms, home offices or living areas.’

5. Chrome

One of my favourite retro trends of the year, chrome furniture is currently adorning the homes of the coolest influencers and celebrities. But paired well, you can make this trend feel timeless.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

‘Chrome used to be EVERYWHERE because it looked futuristic and affordable. It was mass-produced, which meant it often ended up in budget kitchens and bathrooms where the shine was more about novelty than refinement. What’s changed today is how chrome and glossy finishes are being curated and combined. Instead of dominating a space, they’re used as accents to bring light, sharpness, and a sense of polish,’ says Gary Tidman, Lead Designer, Only Lifts .

‘When paired with natural stone, timber, or matte cabinetry, chrome immediately feels elevated because it creates contrast. A slim chrome tap set against a honed marble counter reflects its surroundings, becoming part of a layered, luxurious look. The finish has moved away from being loud or brash; it’s now a way to add crisp edges and definition to otherwise soft or organic interiors.’

