Move over KALLAX! I found 7 stylish alternatives for the popular IKEA cube storage system
The elevated versions that will earn you more style points than the IKEA classic
I love the IKEA KALLAX cube storage system as much as the next person – it’s a budget-friendly, versatile and simple storage solution that’s popular for good reason. But it can also feel a little basic and in need of an update – and that’s exactly what the IKEA KALLAX alternatives I’ve found look and feel like. They take the best of the KALLAX and further elevate it, making the storage unit more stylish in the process.
The Swedish retailer’s bestselling storage system is the perfect canvas for many creative IKEA KALLAX hacks. But on its own without any level of customisation, it can look a little bit uninspiring and plain. And these alternative designs solve that.
‘The KALLAX is a bit of a chameleon,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It's affordable, fits in almost any room and it’s also a go-to for renters and first-time buyers because it delivers on function without asking for a big budget commitment. While it’s a trusty workhorse, the KALLAX can feel a bit flat and boxy, especially in rooms that are crying out for texture or architectural detail.’
Best IKEA KALLAX alternatives
Vintage-inspired dark wood furniture is having a serious moment this year. And there’s something timeless and sophisticated about furniture with a dark wood finish. This Habitat design boasts a midcentury modern look which never goes out of style. And mixing up the traditional cube grid of the KALLAX a little also makes this design a little more interesting and unexpected.
You also don’t have to stick to the traditional wood and veneer as your material of choice. This metal wire design from H&M Home proves that. I love the slightly curved edges, the lightness the wire finish gives it and the soft pastel green powder coating. So pretty yet so cool!
La Redoute’s Edgar storage cubes present a more modular approach to cube-style storage, and I love pretty much any flexible, modular design. The solid wood material also makes this a superior alternative to the IKEA KALLAX in my eyes, which is made from super smooth and glossy particle board.
Speaking of modular alternatives, this cube bookcase from Wayfair is also modular to a degree. Featuring a ladder-style shape which is perfect for adding dimension and intrigue to your space, the design can be arranged either into a corner shelving unit or a more traditional arrangement set flat against the wall. I also love that a few of the cubes come with doors to conceal any clutter you might want to hide away.
I’ve previously seen this MADE bookcase in an Instagram content creator’s home. And the asymmetrical take on cube storage with some of the units covered by doors instantly caught my eye. It made complete sense when I found out it was from MADE because their furniture is always stylish and well-designed.
If you like the idea of a metal cube storage unit but are not so taken by the wire finish, this aluminium design from Wayfair made with more solid metal might just be up your street. And the fact that it’s customisable makes it even better and more practical than the IKEA KALLAX.
Which one is your favourite?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
