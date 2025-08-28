Move over KALLAX! I found 7 stylish alternatives for the popular IKEA cube storage system

The elevated versions that will earn you more style points than the IKEA classic

A hallway with a pink glossy IKEA KALLAX storage unit placed under the stairs displaying colourful decor
(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published

I love the IKEA KALLAX cube storage system as much as the next person – it’s a budget-friendly, versatile and simple storage solution that’s popular for good reason. But it can also feel a little basic and in need of an update – and that’s exactly what the IKEA KALLAX alternatives I’ve found look and feel like. They take the best of the KALLAX and further elevate it, making the storage unit more stylish in the process.

The Swedish retailer’s bestselling storage system is the perfect canvas for many creative IKEA KALLAX hacks. But on its own without any level of customisation, it can look a little bit uninspiring and plain. And these alternative designs solve that.

‘The KALLAX is a bit of a chameleon,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It's affordable, fits in almost any room and it’s also a go-to for renters and first-time buyers because it delivers on function without asking for a big budget commitment. While it’s a trusty workhorse, the KALLAX can feel a bit flat and boxy, especially in rooms that are crying out for texture or architectural detail.’

Best IKEA KALLAX alternatives

Which one is your favourite?

TOPICS
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.