Win a trip to Lindt’s chocolate wonderland in Switzerland this Christmas

Christmas would not be Christmas without chocolate

As if we need an excuse to do more Christmas shopping but just in case you do be sure to head to a McArthur Glen shopping outlet as they’ve teamed up with world famous Lindt Master Chocolatiers, to offer 20 families across Europe the chance to win a trip for four people to the Lindt Chocolate Factory in Zurich, Switzerland – a dream for any chocolate enthusiast!

Read more: Best Christmas advent calendars to make the most of the countdown

The lucky winners will learn how cocoa beans are transformed into Lindt’s world-renowned chocolate delights and create and design their own special masterpieces with the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.

Before heading home, the winning families will end their chocolatey adventure in style with a traditional Swiss dinner. We wonder what yummy chocolate delights will be on the desert menu?!



Six holidays are up for grabs in the UK and in addition to this, there is a chance to win one of five Lindt gift certificates worth £50 in each centre. Every entrant will also receive 10% off at participating Lindt stores at McArthurGlen Designer Outlets.

Shop til you drop: 12 thoughts everyone has when doing the Christmas shopping

Customers can enter the competition at each McArthurGlen centres’ Guest Services or on the centres’ websites below!!!

Ashford

Bridgend

Cheshire Oaks

East Midlands

Swindon

York

The closing date to win this magical trip is Tuesday 2nd January 2018 and winners will be drawn on 4th January 2018. The lucky families will be whisked away to Zurich on 1st and 2nd February 2018 for their chocolate filled adventure.

Video Of The Week

Be inspired: 12 unique ways countries around the world decorate their Christmas trees

Competition UK terms and conditions apply.

Image credits: Lindt