QVC has slashed the price of the 9.5L Ninja Dual Zone air fryer by £90 - it's even cheaper than Amazon!
Ninja’s Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer is currently a steal, selling for under £200 at QVC
I think it might be safe to say that QVC has potentially won Amazon Prime Day (sorry Amazon!) with a frankly incredible offer on the Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook.
When it comes to the best dual-zone air fryers, Ninja holds the crown. However, while you might occasionally find the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, 7.6L, for under £200 on some Amazon Prime Day deals, we couldn't believe that QVC has managed to score this truly stunning exclusive deal.
They are selling the bigger, family-size 9.5L Ninja Dual Zone air fryer with smart cook probe for £180, £90 less than the retail price of £270. To put that into context, Amazon's 9.5L Ninja Dual zone air fryer is currently selling for £219, and it doesn't include the smart cook function. That makes QVC one of the cheapest places to buy a Ninja air fryer at the moment.
QVC Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook deal
Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook |
Was £270, Now £180 at QVC
Save £90 on the biggest and most tricked-out Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer. It is currently the cheapest price we've seen this particular model at, even cheaper than Amazon by £35.
I have been cooking with the Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook9 for a few weeks now. At first, I was sceptical about adding such a big kitchen appliance to my home - my boyfriend called it 'Kitchen Darth Vader' - but it's earned its place and more in my small kitchen.
Despite only being a two-person household, we've found the 9.5L size perfect for us (we're hungry people). However, QVC does claim that it should serve between 4 to 8 people.
The beauty of the dual zone air fryer is that you can cook two different things, at different temperatures and sync up the timings. We've cooked up apple crumble (the best I've ever made!) and crispy matchstick chips at the same time for a Sunday dinner. It's also become our go-to for our at-home fake-away fish and chip dinners.
The Ninja Foodi Max includes 6 functions, allowing you to air fryer, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp. The crispiness it can achieve is unrivalled, and I think better than my own. However, I found the reheat function the surprise standout feature which works brilliantly if you're reheating batch-cooked food.
I must also give a special shout-out to the smart cooking system, which is the real bonus add-on in this deal. If you've ever been a little nervous/grossed out by the idea that an air fryer can cook a whole chicken in 30 minutes, this will put your mind at ease.
The Digital Cooking Probe monitors the temperature of your steak, chicken, or whatever you fancy. You just need to choose your desired finish and the probe does all the work to cook the food perfectly.
The deal is currently available now and will last until the 14th of October. So act fast, this is a deal you don't want to miss.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
