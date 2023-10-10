QVC has slashed the price of the 9.5L Ninja Dual Zone air fryer by £90 - it's even cheaper than Amazon!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I think it might be safe to say that QVC has potentially won Amazon Prime Day (sorry Amazon!) with a frankly incredible offer on the Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook.

When it comes to the best dual-zone air fryers, Ninja holds the crown. However, while you might occasionally find the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer, 7.6L, for under £200 on some Amazon Prime Day deals, we couldn't believe that QVC has managed to score this truly stunning exclusive deal.

They are selling the bigger, family-size 9.5L Ninja Dual Zone air fryer with smart cook probe for £180, £90 less than the retail price of £270. To put that into context, Amazon's 9.5L Ninja Dual zone air fryer is currently selling for £219, and it doesn't include the smart cook function. That makes QVC one of the cheapest places to buy a Ninja air fryer at the moment.

QVC Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook deal

Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook | Was £270 , Now £180 at QVC Save £90 on the biggest and most tricked-out Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer. It is currently the cheapest price we've seen this particular model at, even cheaper than Amazon by £35.

I have been cooking with the Ninja Foodi Max 9.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook9 for a few weeks now. At first, I was sceptical about adding such a big kitchen appliance to my home - my boyfriend called it 'Kitchen Darth Vader' - but it's earned its place and more in my small kitchen.

Despite only being a two-person household, we've found the 9.5L size perfect for us (we're hungry people). However, QVC does claim that it should serve between 4 to 8 people.

The Ninja Dual Zone in my small kitchen (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The beauty of the dual zone air fryer is that you can cook two different things, at different temperatures and sync up the timings. We've cooked up apple crumble (the best I've ever made!) and crispy matchstick chips at the same time for a Sunday dinner. It's also become our go-to for our at-home fake-away fish and chip dinners.

The Ninja Foodi Max includes 6 functions, allowing you to air fryer, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp. The crispiness it can achieve is unrivalled, and I think better than my own. However, I found the reheat function the surprise standout feature which works brilliantly if you're reheating batch-cooked food.

(Image credit: Ninja / QVC)

I must also give a special shout-out to the smart cooking system, which is the real bonus add-on in this deal. If you've ever been a little nervous/grossed out by the idea that an air fryer can cook a whole chicken in 30 minutes, this will put your mind at ease.

The Digital Cooking Probe monitors the temperature of your steak, chicken, or whatever you fancy. You just need to choose your desired finish and the probe does all the work to cook the food perfectly.

The deal is currently available now and will last until the 14th of October. So act fast, this is a deal you don't want to miss.