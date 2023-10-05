Ninja's new version of its cult ice cream maker is currently on offer for less than the original

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Ninja Creami has developed a surprise cult following on TikTok and Instagram to the point that it is now out of stock on the Ninja website. However, we just spotted that the new slimmed-down Ninja Creami Breeze ice cream maker is still available at the incredible price of £149.99.

I'll start by explaining the buzz around the Ninja Creami if you've never come across it. I have a Ninja Creami at home, and I absolutely love it, but I'm far from the only fan out there. The ice cream maker has given even the Ninja dual-zone air fryer a run for its money as the best Ninja appliance.

Ninja Creami breeze deal

Ninja CREAMi Breeze Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker NC201UK | Was £199.99 , Now £149.99 at Ninja The updated version of the Ninja Creami includes 7 functions to make ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbets and even smoothie bowls. It comes with three 1.4L tubs to make a mix of different flavours at once. It is currently reduced by £50, making it a bargain price.

Everything about the Ninja Creami shouldn't work as an ice cream maker. Unlike traditional ice cream makers that churn whilst freezing, the Creami churns it after the ice cream base has been frozen for 24 hours. This should be a fast track to ice-y and gritty ice cream, but it works. In fact, when I tried it, it made the creamiest vanilla gelato I've had outside of Italy.



(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

But the Ninja Creami doesn't stop there, it can be used to make basically any frozen dessert from sorbet to milkshakes. You can even mastermind your own bold flavours with the mix-in option. It's the versatility, and simplicity that has caused the Ninja Creami's popularity to rocket among social media cooking fans.

The original Ninja Creami is usually priced at £199.99 on the Ninja website but is currently out of stock. However, the new version of the Ninja Creami Breeze is not only in stock but reduced from £199.99 to £149.99. To be honest, if I didn't already own the original Ninja Creami, I'd have bought the Ninja Creami Breeze instead.

When checking the price I had to do a double-take to check my eyes weren't playing tricks on me. Both ice cream makers are almost identical in function but with one big difference - the size.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker NC300UK £314 at Amazon Ninja CREAMi Breeze Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker NC201UK £149.99 at Ninja

The Ninja Creami is smaller than most ice cream makers, however, it is still bulky and very, very tall (for context it towers over my Breville coffee machine). The Ninja Creami Breeze is still tall, but it has been stripped of the extra unnecessary bulk making it more kitchen cupboard storage friendly.

So not only are you picking up a Ninja Creami for one of the lowest available prices on the internet at the moment (on Amazon it is currently priced over £300 when I last checked!), but you are also snapping up the new AND improved space-saving version.

If you want to jump on the Ninja Creami train now is definitely the time to do it. Trust me, after you try a bowl of homemade cookies and ice cream you will not regret it.