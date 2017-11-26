Not feeling the benefit of your central heating system? Check your radiators are in good working order

If your radiators aren’t heating up, they probably have air bubbles in them and need bleeding. Follow our handy step-by-step guide on how to bleed a radiator.

Why should you bleed your radiator?

If the top of a radiator feels cooler than the bottom then it probably needs bleeding to get rid of trapped air. Fortunately, this only takes 10 minutes and can be done in 5 easy steps. Before you start, check you have a bleed key that fits your valve (this should be located at the top of your radiator). If not, you can buy one from any reputable DIY store. You’ll also need a cloth, to catch drips, and a bowl.

What tools do I need to bleed a radiator?

You will need a bleed key, which can usually be found at the top of your radiator.

Which radiators need bleeding?

If your radiators are cooler in one area of the house, the radiators aren’t properly balanced. The nearest radiators to the boiler are taking more than their share of the hot water from the system. Call in a local tradesman to fix it.

How often do you need to bleed your radiator?

Bleed radiators at least once a year to release any trapped air in the system.

Step 1

Fully open any thermostatic radiator valves, including heated towel rails, and run your central heating for ten minutes. Then turn off the system.

Step 2

Put the bleed key into the valve and slowly turn anti-clockwise. Take care when turning the valve. Have your cloth ready to shield your hand and a small bowl to catch any small drops of water.

Step 3

If there is trapped air you should hear a hissing sound as it escapes. As soon as water begins to drip out, close the valve. Tighten the valve, remove the key and wipe away any water that’s escaped to stop the radiator rusting.

Step 4

Check the rest of your radiators. Often trapped air will only occur in one or two.

Step 5

Turn the heating on and check there are no drips.

Do you need to bleed your radiator? We hope these handy hints help.