Are you fed up of discovering holes in your clothes? Tired of unpacking your winter knits to find them eaten by moths? Then it’s time to take the plunge with our guide to how to get rid of moths for good.

Those pesky moths are drawn to dark and damp spaces, so it’s important to keep your wardrobe clean and well-ventilated. Similarly, you’ll want to start washing your clothes more often, particularly your knitwear, as moths love the smell of human sweat.

Follow these tips to get rid of moths and keep your favourite outfits free of tell-tale holes.

1. Deep-clean your wardrobe and your clothes

Adult moths do not have mouths, so those irritating holes in your clothes are actually caused by moth eggs and larvae. Look out for webbing and cocoons in the corners of your wardrobe and cupboards, and keep your wardrobe ventilated as moths are attracted to warm, humid spaces. Give your wardrobe a good vacuum, followed by a wipe down with a damp cloth spritzed with an anti-bacterial spray.

Wash your clothes on a high heat, get them dry-cleaned, or put them in the freezer for a few days to kill any eggs.

2. Keep your clothes clean

Moths are attracted to the smell of human sweat, and the larvae will live off this and any food stains. Wash clothes regularly, especially knitwear, to avoid infestations.

3. Hang cedar wood, lavender and eucalyptus

While they love the smell of sweat, moths hate the smell of cedar wood, lavender and eucalyptus (strange creatures). Hang cedar wood blocks from your clothes hangers, or sachets of lavender with a few drops of essential oil dabbed on to make sure your fluttery visitors stay well away.

If a cedar block loses its scent, sand it down and add a few more drops of cedar oil to it to keep it performing effectively.

By using lavender-scented detergent and linen water, you’ll deter moths from making a home in your linen cupboard. This has the added advantage of keeping your sheets smelling fresh.

4. Store your winter clothes correctly

Wash your winter clothes before packing them away for the summer, and store them in vacuum-packed bags. If you have cashmere jumpers or scarves, wrap them in tissue and store them in a lidded box with a sachet of silica to absorb any dampness.

Whatever you do, avoid cardboard boxes, as moths can chew their way through these without any problems.

5. Clean your carpet

Moths lay their eggs in areas where the larvae can hatch and feed undisturbed. In the case of carpet, the damage occurs mostly around the edges of a room, especially if the carpet is shaded or covered by a rug.

Vacuum regularly, and use a moth spray designed for use on carpets. You need only apply it along the edges, but ensure the treatment reaches the base of the tufts, where the larvae feed, by parting the rows with your hand – repeat after 30 days.

We hope this helps to get rid of your moth infestation. Do you have any other top tips for getting rid of moths from your home?