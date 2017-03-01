How to add value to your home

8 images

Our homes are an investment so, when it comes to property value, the question ‘how much is my house worth?’ is one of the most frequently asked. It’s then followed by an inevitable property valuation by a series of estate agents, which then results in most homeowners asking, ‘so how can I add value to to my home?’ If that sounds familiar, there are plenty of ways to increase the value of your home – from renovations, extensions and big decorating jobs, to smaller, more budget-conscious updates that will helps boost your homes selling power.

Before you make any big design decisions or start planning an all-out home renovation project, we would recommend speaking to a trusted local estate agent, who knows about house sale prices – and what sells – in your area to ensure that any amendments or additions that you make your home will, in fact, add value to the property. All homes have a ceiling price so it’s vital to make sure that you don’t end up losing money by doing renovations that don’t, in fact, alter the value of your home – although they may well be worth it if they make your home a more comfortable place to live.

So, whether you’re thinking of selling up or just want to add value to your home long-term by investing in it now, here are some of the most popular (and proven) ways to increase your property’s value and boost its selling power.