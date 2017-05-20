Solar powered lights – our pick of the best

Every garden can benefit from a little solar-powered lighting, whether it’s to light the way or purely add a decorative touch.
The beauty of solar powered lighting is the no cost element; there are no running costs, no long tangled wires or plugging in issues and no electricity mains required. LED solar light bulbs require a very low energy level and offer a long lifespan, making them the ultimate low maintenance outdoor lighting option.
Just as you may use lighting in your home to emphasise a feature or light up a corner, garden lighting can be used in the same way – to illuminate a garden feature, such as a statue or pond, or highlight sculptural planting and borders.
Choose post lights to flank a doorway and create a welcoming entrance to your home, or line a path alongside scented planting for an evening wander in the garden as dusk falls. The best time to embrace decorative lighting is a garden party, display a string of decorative lanterns can instantly add a party vibe to proceedings.
Don’t forget simple table lights, choose from solar lantern and glass tealights for the centre of your garden table to add a pretty glow. Take a look at our pick of the best designs to brighten up your outdoor space this summer.
Garden Mile Retro Solar Light Bulb String Lights
These festoon bulb lights are the on-trend design to be seen this summer! This retro style garland is synonymous with fairgrounds, therefore the perfect bulb to add a party vibe to gardens. The generous sized bulbs offer a lot more light than standard fairy lights too.
£10.99
Amazon
8 Mason Jar Solar String Lights
Mason jars are the epitome of country cool – making these decorative lights the ideal accessory for any cottage style garden. Ideal for dressing branches, fences and summerhouses the string of 8 lights are more about adding character than providing a great amount of light.
£10.99
Tesco Direct
Outdoor LED Solar Line Lights
These white outdoor lanterns are a great buy to create a beautifully soft light on summer evenings. The simple 10 LED solar line lights with polyester ball lanterns are perfect for an understated outdoor decoration. Great for summer parties to keep your garden illuminated into the evening. Includes rechargeable AA battery. 3m cable with 50cm between lanterns.
£15
John Lewis
Smart Solar Crystal Glass Stake Lights
This pack of four solar-powered garden lights are perfect for marking pathways and garden features. With a stainless steel finish, plastic stake and intricately shaped glass lenses, these lights will add a touch of glamour to your outside space. H37cm x 9cm diameter.
£19.99
Littlewoods
Gablemere Solar Deck Lights
This set of four lights are the perfect lighting solution to illuminate patios, decking and balcony areas. The wall mounted designs provide much more substantial light coverage than decorative fairy lights. The water resistant Stainless steel and plastic lights have an art deco style trellis design, adding further interest and charm when lighting up the garden. H12 W9 D5cm.
£16
Next
£24.99
Wayfair
London Solar Post Lights
Looking super stylish with their modern design and stainless steel finish, with two LED bulbs per pack they are twice as bright as most post style lights. Fully weather resistant and will light up for 10 hours with a full charge.
£27
Gardening Direct
Litecraft Philips Solar Post Light
The Philips Dusk post light turns the suns energy into long lasting LED light thanks to a high capacity solar panel on top. The simple design with a sleek grey finish will look great in gardens, patios and entrances. H62.8 W17.3 L19.3cm.
£75
Debenhams
Luxform Annecy LED Solar Outdoor Stake Lights
This set of classic stake lights are just the thing to create a beautiful display in your garden. The durable stainless-steel LED efficient lights are powered by stored sunlight via an integrated solar panel – they require approx 24 hours of sunshine before they are ready to go. Providing your outdoor space with an attractive patterned lighting effect, this pair will shine for up to 6 hours once charge. H43 W13 D13cm.
£35
John Lewis