Solar powered lights – our pick of the best

Every garden can benefit from a little solar-powered lighting, whether it’s to light the way or purely add a decorative touch.

The beauty of solar powered lighting is the no cost element; there are no running costs, no long tangled wires or plugging in issues and no electricity mains required. LED solar light bulbs require a very low energy level and offer a long lifespan, making them the ultimate low maintenance outdoor lighting option.

Just as you may use lighting in your home to emphasise a feature or light up a corner, garden lighting can be used in the same way – to illuminate a garden feature, such as a statue or pond, or highlight sculptural planting and borders.

Choose post lights to flank a doorway and create a welcoming entrance to your home, or line a path alongside scented planting for an evening wander in the garden as dusk falls. The best time to embrace decorative lighting is a garden party, display a string of decorative lanterns can instantly add a party vibe to proceedings.

Don’t forget simple table lights, choose from solar lantern and glass tealights for the centre of your garden table to add a pretty glow. Take a look at our pick of the best designs to brighten up your outdoor space this summer.