I’ve been using a Lumie SAD lamp for almost two months - I can’t believe the difference it's made to my energy and mood

I’ve been a sunrise alarm clock devotee for years, however, I’ve never used a proper SAD lamp. In fact, I’ve always been a little sceptical as to whether a lamp could really make a difference to your mood and energy levels. However, after trialling one of Lumie’s new SAD lamps for almost two months I’ve been seriously impressed by the impact it's had on my energy and productivity.

In September, Lumie launched its portable Lumie Dash lamp. The therapy lamp is designed to move easily around the home and simulate the brightness and intensity of natural daylight, providing 10,000 lux from 15cm away. I was kindly sent one by Lumie to try when working from home, and I found that the light helped improve my productivity and mood.

Lumie Dash Was £179.00, Now £152.15 at Lumie The Lumie Dash is available in terracotta pink or pistachio white and uses powerful LEDs to mimic natural daylight. It includes a 45 day trial period, and is currently reduced by £20.

SAD lamps work by mimicking sunlight to help boost your energy when days are shorter or if you spend a lot of time inside working at a desk. Lumie's version, along with other lightboxes, has been designed to send cues to your circadian rhythm which is your body's inner clock that impacts your sleep cycle and many other body functions.

These types of lights work differently from your ordinary desk light, you don't turn them on when it gets dark but use them as strategic 'treatments' during the day. Lumie advised me to use it first thing in the morning for 30 minutes to provide a daylight cue to my circadian rhythm, and a second session in the afternoon to overcome an afternoon slump.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I set my dash up next to my laptop to shine on me for the first 30 minutes of my working day and turned it on again after lunchtime. You have to angle the light towards your eye, but not look directly into it. Lumie makes this easy with a design that looks more like a table mirror than a table lamp.

The light it emits is incredibly bright, and I often had to keep it on the lowest setting to avoid being overwhelmed. However, within the first week of using it, I noticed I was getting an energy burst and focusing better after I'd used it.

I have been using it consistently for two months, either next to my laptop when working from home, or propped up on my make-up table when getting ready in the morning. Not only has it helped my energy levels, but it's sleek design and terracotta colourway blend into my existing home decor.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The science behind SAD lamps

I did at first question if I was just experiencing a placebo effect. However, Victoria Revell, an Associate Professor in Translational Sleep & Circadian Physiology at the University of Surrey explains that 'There are scientific studies that have shown the benefits of light in reducing the seasonal depression scores of those living with SAD. It is obviously difficult to have a placebo-controlled study with light but they have been done using negative ion generators.'

Even if you don't suffer from SAD you can still benefit from using a light box or SAD lamp. Victoria says: 'Everyone can benefit from using a light box, but particularly people who are naturally evening types/owls who struggle to get up in the mornings.'

(Image credit: Lumie)

If you fall into one of these categories a lamp can be useful because of the cues they send to your circadian rhythm, which responds to light and darkness.

'You have circadian rhythms in nearly all aspects of your physiology and behaviour. This is important for synchronising you with the 24-hour day but also important because having a clock allows your body to anticipate changes e.g., waking up and getting up, and prepare your body in advance,' explains Victoria.

How to use an SAD lamp

If you are tempted to try a SAD lamp like the Lumie Dash to improve your wellbeing at home in Autumn or winter. Victoria recommends using the light for 30 minutes when you wake up to feel the benefits. 'You can use it while having breakfast and getting ready. Also, if you work in an office then you can use a lamp at your desk during the day to maximise your light exposure and its positive effects,' she recommends.

Ideally, the lamp should be around an arm's length away from you and angled towards your eye.

When choosing a lamp you want to check the lux rating, the Lumie Dash has the same lux rating as full daylight (10,000 lux). I honestly feel like a battery getting recharged when I sit in front of my lamp, that's a feeling we could all benefit from at this time of year.