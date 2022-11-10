Aldi Christmas advert 2022 is out – Kevin the Carrot returns in a movie classic

The nation's favourite Carrot is back for more festive fun this Christmas, returning in the Aldi Christmas advert 2022. This year's advert, inspired by the Christmas movie classic Home Alone, sees Kevin the Carrot having to fend for himself after missing his flight to Paris with his family.

The advert sees Kevin devise a series of incident-packed exchanges between himself and the unexpected 'intruder' – culminating in a finale where all is revealed. The advert has left us feeling in a super festive mood ready to fill our home with Christmas decor ideas, especially as the Christmas countdown begins.

The yuletide story opens with Katie, Baby, Jasper, and Chantenay hurrying through a busy airport as they race to catch a flight to Paris. However, it's only once they're sitting happily on the plane that they realise someone is missing... 'KEVIN!'

(Image credit: Aldi)

Separated from his family, Kevin is Home Alone. Leant up against a mince pie he's watching football on TV when he hears the footsteps of an intruder on the roof.

'Quaking in his roots', he devises a plan to ward off the uninvited guest. What follows is an incident-packed evening of exchanges between our favourite vegetable and the unknown intruder. Almost culminating in a roasted carrot - poor Kevin.

(Image credit: Aldi)

'Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together', says Adam Zavalis, marketing director at Aldi UK (opens in new tab).

'And it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and this year’s Yuletide performance is sure to get the nation shouting ‘KEVIN!’ as we welcome him back for the seventh year.'

(Image credit: Aldi)

When will the Aldi Christmas advert 2022 be on TV?

We'll be able to tune in to see our favourite Carrot on screen on Thursday 10th November at 8:30pm on Channel 4. The advert will go live during the centre break of Aldi's Next Big Thing.

Well, that's it then isn't it? Deck the halls with boughs of holly because Christmas is officially here. We hope you're ready, because this is only the beginning of Aldi's many festive treats.