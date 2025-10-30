These £3.99 Aldi bauble sets are so good I almost gatekept them to myself – they’re perfect for this year’s festive trends

Christmas decor has well and truly landed on the high street, and one Christmas trend I’m spotting everywhere is whimsical baubles and tree decorations. But if you’re looking for a bargain, too, Aldi is launching a stunning and affordable range of baubles, including their iconic air fryer.

You may recall that last year Aldi launched a range of Specialbuy baubles that could be won through a competition. But launching today (30 October), you can pick up packs of two baubles for just £3.99 in store.

With everything from hair dryers to DIY tools, this spectacular range of baubles is great for gifting or decorating, and is an excellent and budget-friendly example of the whimsical bauble trend we can’t get enough of right now.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Whimsical baubles are a branch of the nostalgia trend, which has been a festive trend for the past couple of years. Last year, M&S’s hobby-themed baubles and John Lewis’ felt baubles were quickly best sellers, and this year, that momentum shows no sign of slowing down, as we’ve seen whimsical baubles crop up at all our favourite high street stores this year.

Aldi’s collection of whimsical baubles is bursting with personality, including football, retro robot, classic camera, toy car, roller skate and vintage boom box. You can also expect to see middle aisle classics, such as an Ambiano Air Fryer . I am most excited about the air fryer bauble. As someone who spends a disproportionate amount of time writing about Aldi air fryers, it’s only fitting that I should have one on my tree!

That is what I like most about this trend. It allows us to express our personalities via our Christmas decorating ideas . It’s fun and expressive and allows you to create decor that is truly bespoke to you and your family.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

‘The whimsical trend injects fun and vibrancy into festive decorating. This trend celebrates bold colour at its brightest, with hot pinks, purples, teals and golds taking centre stage. Playful characters bring a sense of nostalgia, from retro robots and disco ball Santas to roller skates and sweet-inspired baubles, making this a theme that appeals to both children and adults with a sense of fun,’ explains Tristan Sissons, Christmas Buyer at Hillier Garden Centres .

‘Tree décor is unapologetically maximalist – oversized baubles, glittering garlands, and sparkling ornaments layered together to create a joyful statement. Touches of classical Christmas are still present in shapes like nutcrackers and traditional figures, but given a lively, technicoloured twist. The whimsical decoration trend is designed to make people smile, filling the home with energy, laughter and festive fun.’

If you don’t have an Aldi near you, don’t worry, as I’ve rounded up some of my favourite whimsical baubles available right now.

With whimsical baubles set to be a huge festive trend this year, don’t hesitate to head to your local middle aisle and snap up a bargain while you can.