Is it too early to start thinking about Christmas? Aldi doesn’t think so, as a new range of stunning festive decor is set to hit its middle aisle. But what we’re excited about is the new Aldi XL Door Bow. With similar designs already selling out at other retailers, I predict this will be a huge hit.

One of the biggest Christmas trends last year (and tipped to remain huge this year) is bows. In particular, XL bows ! From door bows to tree toppers, they're proving so popular they're likely to be unavailable by December, which is why now is the best time to grab yours, before they all sell out.

Landing in stores on this Thursday (30 October), the Aldi Door Bow (£9.99) is one of the most affordable takes on the trend. But for this Specialbuy, run don’t walk, as I don’t think it will be on the shelves for long.

Door Bow £9.99 at Aldi With so many colours and two materials to choose from, there is a door bow for every style. Plus, at £9.99, this is one of the most affordible XL bows I've seen. M&S Extra Large Velvet Bow £29 at Marks and Spencer UK The M&S XL bows keep selling out and it's easy to see why. Made from plush velvet and available in rich jewel colours, it's a glamourous peice of festive decor.

If there’s one thing I’m certain about, it's that this year XL bows are selling fast. We’ve already seen M&S’s sell-out Christmas bows hop in and out of stock this year as demand surges, and I predict Aldi will be no different (just remember with Aldi, when it’s gone, it’s gone). But, if you’re a fan of the M&S Extra Large Velvet Bow (£29) , it is currently in stock in navy blue.

What stands out about Aldi’s XL bow is that it is designed to envelope your front door, taking your Christmas door decorating ideas to the next level. If you’re looking to impress your neighbours this year, a beautifully wrapped front door is the way to do it.

Aldi’s XL bow is available in either mesh material or velvet, and you can choose from the colours: red, green, champagne or grey. There is a colour and style for everyone. If nostalgia is a theme you’re looking to nail, then may I suggest a red mesh bow to wrap your front door? Alternatively, if you’re looking to create a minimaluxe aesthetic, a champagne velvet bow would be perfect.

The Aldi door bow in red mesh. (Image credit: Aldi)

These bows are designed to attach to your front door easily and still allow you to open and close, as you normally would. However, if this XL door bow is a little too XL for your tastes, Aldi is also selling bow tree toppers for just £2.99. Made from velvet, choose red, cream, green or grey. Plus, these are still big enough to be classified as XL bows for your tree.

Alternatively, here are three more retailers where I’ve spotted XL bows at great value.

I LOVE FANCY DRESS Christmas Door Bow £17.99 at Amazon This door bow looks just like Aldi, but it has a diamonte knot for a splash of sparkle. It's made from mesh material and available in five colours. Habitat Habitat Red and Pink Satin Bow Christmas Garland £8 at Habitat These large pink and red bows make a playful and bold addition to your festive decor. John Lewis John Lewis Velvet Hanging Bow, Red, 60cm £15 at John Lewis This giant 60cm bow is perfect for adding to doors or the backs of your dining chairs for a statement look.

For an on-trend, stylish Christmas, Aldi always provides the means to achieve this on a budget. Their XL Door bow is fun and looks fabulous. I can’t wait to pick it up myself.