20 under £20 - brilliantly affordable buys to spruce up your space

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Let's face it - with Christmas on the horizon, we're all saving our pennies and doing our level best not to spend unnecessarily. However, sometimes it's those small and affordable pick-me-ups that can make such a difference to your mood and surroundings, sprucing up your home for the better.

This month's 20 under £20 round-up is a celebration of those brilliant, budget-friendly décor pieces available online that are guaranteed to bring a little cheer to your home.

Our Editor Heather has handpicked the following buys, some from independent stores, others from coming from Ideal Home's favourite retailers, like H&M Home and John Lewis.

From soft cushions to ramp up the cosy vibe on your sofa to pretty planters for your cacti, there's bound to be something in this fab list that you'll love.

Thanks to these affordable price points, you can still treat yourself (and your home) - without breaking the bank. Plenty of these small buys are super practical too, like a selection of the best bathroom towels costing from as little as £4.50 a pop.

We'll be updating these product choices every month too, so that you can come back here for your monthly fix of homeware heaven.

Heather Young Editor Heather has been Ideal Home’s Editor since late 2020, and also edits its sister title Style At Home. She is an interiors journalist and editor who’s been working for some of the UK’s leading interiors magazines for over 20 years, both in-house and as a freelancer.

(opens in new tab) 1. 70s Ceramics Trays - Aries £19.50 at Trouva (opens in new tab) Showcase your trinkets or brighten up your bathroom with this set of 70s inspired trays.

(opens in new tab) 2. Blue Speckled Glass Jug £18.00 at Graham & Green (opens in new tab) Entertaining just got more stylish with this jug - you can shop the matching glasses too.

(opens in new tab) 3. ANYDAY Tassel Cushion in White £15.00 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Refresh your sofa with this affordable cushion cover complete with tassel detailing.

(opens in new tab) 4. Nordmarke Wireless Charger £19.00 at Nordmarke (opens in new tab) You can save yourself from the pain of overflowing wires with this sleek charging pad for under £20.

(opens in new tab) 5. Black Ribbed Table Lamp £15.00 at George Home (opens in new tab) Create soft lighting in your space with this textured pick of the best lamps.

(opens in new tab) 6. Place of Escape Bathroom Towels From £4.50 at George Home (opens in new tab) Replace your towels with these fluffy ones, which are available in an array of different colours and patterns to suit your décor.

(opens in new tab) 7. Small Wooden Chopping Board £4.99 at H&M Home (opens in new tab) Switch up your chopping station with this perfectly sized small mango wood chopping board.

8. Athens Ribbed Planter in Purple and Green £9.99 at Sprouts of Bristol (opens in new tab) House your growing plant collection in these pastel planters for a renewed sense of calm.

(opens in new tab) 9. Deep-pile Bath Mat £17.99 at H&M Home (opens in new tab) Geometric shapes and a soft patterned design? Let us present a superior affordable bathmat from H&M Home.

10. Geometric Boucle Cushion £14.00 at Primark (opens in new tab) Boucle sofas are still trending, so why not pick up this cushion to emulate the style yourself?

(opens in new tab) 11. Romadedi Candle Holders £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dinner parties will shine with these candle holders, which are available in black and gold.

(opens in new tab) 12. Organic Wire Fruit Basket £7.50 at Matalan (opens in new tab) Store fruit or tidy up your kitchen island with this polished basket for less than £10.

(opens in new tab) 13. Honeycomb Storage Canister £5.49 at The Range (opens in new tab) Kitchen storage ideas don't get much sweeter than this bee embossed canister, which is available in three colours.

(opens in new tab) 14. Cotton Velvet Cushion Cover £17.99 at H&M Home (opens in new tab) These soft velvet covers make the perfect pair for your sofa, with a block coloured front design.

15. Recycled Plastic Placemat £7.50 at The Rug Company (opens in new tab) Made from 100% recycled plastic, these placemats are sustainable and available in a range of bright and pastel colours.

(opens in new tab) 16. Stoneware Mug in Blue £6.00 at ProCook (opens in new tab) There's nothing like the pick-me-up purchase of a new mug, and we love the colour and quality of this one from ProCook.

17. Leander artificial flowers in Denno vase £3.50 at JYSK (opens in new tab) There's no maintenance needed with this vase and flowers duo, which is perfect for refreshing your mantelpiece.