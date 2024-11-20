Experts reveal the £3 hack that will keep your wreath looking good for all of December

Soaking your wreath in glycerine is the latest hack that promises to preserve your wreath. However, florists say there are better methods to keep your Christmas wreath fresher for longer after the festive season ends.

Glycerine, a type of sugar alcohol, acts as a moisturizing agent, which means when you soak plants in a solution of glycerine and water, the glycerine helps them retain more moisture, keeping them fresher for longer.

After going to the effort to find the best plants to forage for your Christmas wreath ideas , the last thing you want is droopy foliage hanging from your door on the big day. The glycerine method claims to preserve your wreath for all of December and beyond, provided you store it correctly.

How does it work?

The method itself is relatively simple. Glycerine can be picked up at pharmacies for as little as £3 and all you need is warm water and a large container to soak it in.

‘Glycerine is a clever hack that can ensure Christmas wreaths keep their charm all season long. As a natural humectant — meaning it helps retain moisture, glycerine helps to keep your wreath looking fresh and flexible instead of dry and brittle throughout the Christmas period,’ says David Denyer, expert florist at Eflorist .

‘The process involves using a solution of glycerine and water, typically mixed in a 1:2 ratio. Plants absorb the glycerine through their stems or leaves, replacing the natural moisture lost after cutting. Over time (usually 2–3 weeks), the glycerine permeates the plant cells, giving the foliage a soft, supple feel and a slightly darkened hue, which can add a rich aesthetic to your wreath.’

Is this a good method to use?

Glycerine is one of the most widely used preservatives used to preserve plants and flowers. However, most gardeners opt for vegetable glycerine instead of animal-based.

It works largely because cellulose, which makes up most of the plant, is brittle when dry. The glycerine is giving it a much-needed moisture boost.

However, some florists argue there is a better way to preserve your wreath.

‘The technique of preserving flowers with glycerine and water works best for single stems and even then, this method is not suitable for all flower types,’ says Vicky Salmon, in-house florist at Interflora .

Tulips, roses, and chrysanthemums are not recommended for glycerine preservation as the large heads and small stems are unbalanced. The Glycerine method works best for greenery and foliage so if your wreath lacks delicate flowers, this method can still be used.

‘This method works best for wreaths made with greenery rather than flowers as the method can discolour and weigh down flowers when treated,’ confirms David.

Are there better methods to use?

If you want to keep your wreath fresher for longer, Vicky recommends regularly spritzing it with water.

‘This will help the greenery to stay lush and the flowers to bloom for longer. Not to mention, if you’re using scented greenery like eucalyptus, that spritz will revive its festive fragrance, filling the air with a delightful, wintry scent,’ she says.

‘The other top tip is to protect your wreath from the elements. If frost is forecast overnight, pop your wreath into a cool, sheltered place like a garage or shed. This will help to preserve the freshness of the foliage and prevent any delicate flowers from wilting. Just don’t be tempted to bring your wreath inside as central heating will cause the flowers to fade faster than you can say ‘Merry Christmas’!’

Of course, there is also the option of opting for an artificial wreath. There are plenty on the market that have a luxury, realistic look - and no one will judge you for going fake!

‘While glycerine is an effective way to preserve greenery, it doesn't make your wreaths completely unbreakable. Some plants may not absorb glycerine evenly, leading to arrangements that are preserved in some areas but wilting in others. Also, glycerine-treated wreaths are not suitable for outdoor use in humid or rainy climates since moisture can reactivate the solution and cause dripping,’ concludes David.

The glycerine method does work and is a popular way to preserve plants in the gardening world. However, if your wreath contains delicate flowers, the great British weather is getting us down, or you want to enjoy the festive scents of your foliage, spritzing it daily with water is your best option.